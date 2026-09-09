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Carrie Official Trailer: All She Ever Wanted Was to Go to School

Set for October 7th, check out the official trailer for Prime Video and writer/director Mike Flanagan's Carrie, starring Summer Howell.

Article Summary Prime Video drops the official Carrie trailer, offering the best look yet at Mike Flanagan’s series before October 7.

Mike Flanagan says this Carrie series reshapes Stephen King’s story, promising surprises even for longtime fans.

Carrie’s infamous prom remains, but Flanagan teases a radically new version that expands beyond the gym.

The Carrie adaptation updates King’s themes for the social media age, centering cruelty, bullying, and power.

With Prime Video and writer/director Mike Flanagan's Summer Howell-starring Carrie set to hit screens beginning on October 7th, the streaming service is offering us our best look yet at the series adaptation of bestselling author Stephen King's classic novel with the release of the official trailer. And for those of you who think you already know the story, we're going to refer you back to what Flanagan had to share about that very topic earlier this summer.

"It's one of my favorite things about this project, because this is one of the first times in my career I can honestly say you don't. But it's one of those things everyone thinks they do. I thought I did," the writer-director shared during a recent interview. "That's the thing about 'Carrie.' You know Carrie is going to the prom, but do you know how? And I think, you know, what was really cool about this is that we got to build something quite new out of these expected materials, and something that would be the foundation in another adaptation… in our house is just the aluminum siding."

That includes the now-infamous high school prom scene. "I will say that we go to the prom because, of course, we do, but it's a version of the prom no one's ever seen. Our prom takes us out of the gym, of course, but also takes us out into a much bigger world that I don't think Stephen King certainly hadn't laid the groundwork for back in the 70s," Flanagan continued. "And I think that DePalma never would have imagined for his adaptation. So it's really exciting."

Misfit high‑schooler Carrie White (Summer Howell) has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father's sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.

Told over eight propulsive episodes, the series expands King's cultural landmark — deepening its characters and tensions, and following the small, everyday choices that build toward a single, shattering night, in a gripping, deeply human story about kindness versus cruelty, and whether we're witnessing the making of a hero, a monster, or something far more complicated.

Speaking with EW, Flanagan addressed a number of topics about the project, including how the series approaches King's work from a different perspective than previous adaptations. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Flanagan on King's Core Themes and Applying Them to a "Modern Teenage Experience": "The themes that Steve was talking about half a century ago of kindness versus cruelty, of empathy and bullying, and violence at school have become even more relevant today than he could have contemplated because of our relationship to technology and the degree to which violence encroaches on our high schoolers, especially in the United States. So that meant we had an opportunity to tell a story about a modern teenage experience that could use the seeds of these characters King created 50 years ago, but express them completely differently."

Viewers Will Get New Takes on Carrie White and Her Mother, Margaret: Flanagan describes Howell's take on Carrie White as "wide open," "eager," "curious," and "earnest," adding. "[She's] walking into the forest of her teenagehood without any sense of danger and with an innate trust in people and in goodness." As for her mother, Margaret White (Samantha Sloyan), the series creator shared that she is "a woman who fiercely loves her daughter and wants to protect her from this world and the dangers that Margaret's aware of that Carrie is not. [She] doesn't know how to do that and thinks the way to protect her is to close her off; not punitively, but to create this private utopia and to let her daughter exist earnestly and curiously and wide open by protecting her from the world. It's a completely different dynamic."

About That Prom Scene…: Much like how the series is approaching the characters we've gotten to know through King's novel and various adaptations, Flanagan's series will still include many key momenst – including the infamous prom scene – but approach them through a different lens. "We're getting there a completely different way, and the events of that prom are going to be completely different. That's a wonderfully delicious and irresistible opportunity for someone who loves adapting things," Flanagan teased.

Flanagan's Series Will Also Focus on Carrie White's Powers and Stephen King's "Bigger Picture": Playing into King's novel and its use of 911 recordings, courtroom testimony, and more to offer some insight into Carrie's powers, Flanagan shared that the series will build upon the "bigger picture" that King laid the foundation for. "Stephen King also talks about the 'TK gene' [telekinesis] and the science behind Carrie's abilities. Something that the De Palma adaptation ignored was Carrie's place in the larger universe, that she's part of a sorority of very gifted women and just doesn't know it. The book absolutely points at that, but that was something we could pick up and run with," he added. To that end, every episode after the series premiere will open with "a different, unique story of a different woman, somewhere else in the world and in time, coming to terms with their own abilities. Carrie's specific place among that group of women is part of the real joy that we get to discover over the course of the season," Flanagan revealed.

Your first look at Carrie, a new series from Mike Flanagan, based on Stephen King's iconic debut novel. Coming this fall to Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/da0Z3xx0ot — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 13, 2026

The streaming series adaptation is described as a bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.

Along with Howell, the series cast includes Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell, Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy's) as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie's mom, Margaret White; Alison Thornton (Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Legion) as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, and Joel Oulette (Sullivan's Crossing) as Tommy.

In addition, Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Katee Sackhoff, Rahul Kohli, Heather Graham, and Delainey Hayles are set for recurring roles, alongside Crystal Balint, Danielle Klaudt, Tim Bagley, Tahmoh Penikett, Mapuana Makia, Rowan Danielle, Naika Toussaint, and Cassandra Naud. Flanagan serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, and is expected to direct some episodes. Trevor Macy is also set to executive produce, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

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