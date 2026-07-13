Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: carrie, stephen king

Carrie: Prime Video Previews Upcoming Stephen King Series Adaptation

We've got your best look yet at Prime Video and Mike Flanagan's Summer Howell-starring series adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie.

After getting some very interesting insights from writer/director Mike Flanagan regarding his upcoming adaptation of bestselling author Stephen King's classic 1974 novel Carrie (more on that below), Prime Video released our best look yet at the Summer Howell-starring series. Along with an image gallery, we also have an official series overview and a GIF offering just enough of a look to leave us wanting more (with the series set to haunt our screens this fall).

Misfit high‑schooler Carrie White (Summer Howell) has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father's sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.

Told over eight propulsive episodes, the series expands King's cultural landmark — deepening its characters and tensions, and following the small, everyday choices that build toward a single, shattering night, in a gripping, deeply human story about kindness versus cruelty, and whether we're witnessing the making of a hero, a monster, or something far more complicated.

Your first look at Carrie, a new series from Mike Flanagan, based on Stephen King's iconic debut novel. Coming this fall to Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/da0Z3xx0ot — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 13, 2026

Speaking with EW, Flanagan addressed a number of topics about the project, including how the series is approaching King's work from a different perspective than previous adaptations, among other things. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Flanagan on King's Core Themes and Applying Them to a "Modern Teenage Experience": "The themes that Steve was talking about half a century ago of kindness versus cruelty, of empathy and bullying, and violence at school have become even more relevant today than he could have contemplated because of our relationship to technology and the degree to which violence encroaches on our high schoolers, especially in the United States. So that meant we had an opportunity to tell a story about a modern teenage experience that could use the seeds of these characters King created 50 years ago, but express them completely differently."

Viewers Will Get New Takes on Carrie White and Her Mother, Margaret: Flanagan describes Howell's take on Carrie White as "wide open," "eager," "curious," and "earnest," adding. "[She's] walking into the forest of her teenagehood without any sense of danger and with an innate trust in people and in goodness." As for her mother, Margaret White (Samantha Sloyan), the series creator shared that she is "a woman who fiercely loves her daughter and wants to protect her from this world and the dangers that Margaret's aware of that Carrie is not. [She] doesn't know how to do that and thinks the way to protect her is to close her off; not punitively, but to create this private utopia and to let her daughter exist earnestly and curiously and wide open by protecting her from the world. It's a completely different dynamic."

About That Prom Scene…: Much like how the series is approaching the characters we've gotten to know through King's novel and various adaptations, Flanagan's series will still include many key momenst – including the infamous prom scene – but approach them through a different lens. "We're getting there a completely different way, and the events of that prom are going to be completely different. That's a wonderfully delicious and irresistible opportunity for someone who loves adapting things," Flanagan teased.

Flanagan's Series Will Also Focus on Carrie White's Powers and Stephen King's "Bigger Picture": Playing into King's novel and its use of 911 recordings, courtroom testimony, and more to offer some insight into Carrie's powers, Flanagan shared that the series will build upon the "bigger picture" that King laid the foundation for. "Stephen King also talks about the 'TK gene' [telekinesis] and the science behind Carrie's abilities. Something that the De Palma adaptation ignored was Carrie's place in the larger universe, that she's part of a sorority of very gifted women and just doesn't know it. The book absolutely points at that, but that was something we could pick up and run with," he added. To that end, every episode after the series premiere will open with "a different, unique story of a different woman, somewhere else in the world and in time, coming to terms with their own abilities. Carrie's specific place among that group of women is part of the real joy that we get to discover over the course of the season," Flanagan revealed.

The streaming series adaptation is described as a bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.

Along with Howell, the series cast includes Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell, Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy's) as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie's mom, Margaret White; Alison Thornton (Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Legion) as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, and Joel Oulette (Sullivan's Crossing) as Tommy.

In addition, Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Katee Sackhoff, Rahul Kohli, Heather Graham, and Delainey Hayles are set for recurring roles, alongside Crystal Balint, Danielle Klaudt, Tim Bagley, Tahmoh Penikett, Mapuana Makia, Rowan Danielle, Naika Toussaint, and Cassandra Naud. Flanagan serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, and is expected to direct some episodes. Trevor Macy is also set to executive produce, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

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