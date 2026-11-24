Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: carrie

Carrie Season 2: Writing Update, When Production Could Start & More

Writer/director Mike Flanagan updated how things are going with Carrie Season 2, and whether he still has a three-season plan.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Carrie Season 2 is moving ahead, with Mike Flanagan saying he turned in the Episode 1 script.

Mike Flanagan says Carrie Season 2 could start production next year, with the writers’ room “firing on all cylinders.”

Mike Flanagan says his Carrie plan is still a clean three-season arc, even though only two seasons are confirmed.

Carrie stars Summer Howell, with Siena Agudong, Matthew Lillard, Samantha Sloyan, and Amber Midthunder onboard.

A little more than a month after the news hit that writer/director Mike Flanagan's Summer Howell-starring Carrie would be back for a second season, Flanagan is back with a big update on how things are looking with his continued exploration of the universe of bestselling author Stephen King's classic 1974 novel of the same name. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for a profile interview focused on the hit series, Flanagan shared how things were looking in the writers' room and whether his overall vision for the three-season arc was still in play.

"I turned in the first episode script earlier this morning, which is very exciting. We've been working on it unofficially for a while because I had always hoped that it could go this way and wanted to be prepared in case it did. We're gearing up to hopefully go into production next year, and we'll see how it all shapes up," Flanagan shared regarding how production was looking. "The beautiful thing is that Carrie's journey has always seemed to me to have a clear trajectory. And that was something, even though we were never taking for granted that it would happen, it was something that was always in the back of my mind."

Flanagan continued, "I know it was in conversations that I had with Summer about where she could go and with Steve too — King was very aware and excited about the potential for that. It's always been in the room with us, but we didn't really have permission to fully explore it until it was real because you don't want to jinx it. But we are fully immersed in it. The writers' room is firing on all cylinders." As for his three-season plan, that hasn't changed. "There's a very clean arc. I can see it as a beginning, a middle and an end," Flanagan added. "The danger's in the temptation to do more, which is very presumptuous because right now we only know we're doing two. That hasn't changed for me at all. It feels like a really clean arc."

Along with Howell, the series cast includes Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell, Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy's) as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie's mom, Margaret White; Alison Thornton (Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Legion) as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, and Joel Oulette (Sullivan's Crossing) as Tommy.

In addition, Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Katee Sackhoff, Rahul Kohli, Heather Graham, and Delainey Hayles are set for recurring roles, alongside Crystal Balint, Danielle Klaudt, Tim Bagley, Tahmoh Penikett, Mapuana Makia, Rowan Danielle, Naika Toussaint, and Cassandra Naud. Flanagan serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, and is expected to direct some episodes. Trevor Macy is also set to executive produce, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

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