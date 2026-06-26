Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, cartoon network

Cartoon Network Docuseries, Robot Chicken/Adult Swim Special Announced

Cartoon Network is getting a docuseries honoring its 35th anniversary; Robot Chicken has specials set for Cartoon Network and Adult Swim.

Cartoon Network and Adult Swim have some big anniversaries on the way, and that means it's time to celebrate! Okay, maybe not yet – but definitely starting later this year and running into 2027. With the Annecy International Animation Film Festival dropping some huge news this week, the following specials were announced:

Cartoon Network Docuseries: Set for 2027, the five-part docuseries is set to explore the network and its idiosyncratic artists across multiple eras – from the "Checkerboard"· to the "Dimensional" and beyond – taking in the foundations of the company as a custodian for classic cartoons to a force for original work from artists who would become vastly influential to the medium of animation as a whole. The docuseries plans to blend a wealth of archival footage with newly filmed interviews with legendary artists sharing stories of their work and their perspectives on Cartoon Network.

Robot Chicken: Cartoon Network 35th Anniversary Special: Produced for Adult Swim by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and set for 2027, the Robot Chicken special will shine a spotlight on Cartoon Network's characters. We've got a first-look image featuring Courage the Cowardly Dog, Johnny Bravo, the Scooby Gang, and others.

"Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special": Seth Green and Matthew Senreich's long-running stop-motion sketch comedy series will also celebrate/roast the hand that feeds it: Adult Swim. If you're looking for a special that digs deep into Adult Swim's vault of characters and shows, this is the one for you. We're talking characters from everything from Assy McGee and The Venture Bros, to Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, Black Jesus, and a whole lot more. The premise? Set to premiere on Sunday, August 30th, the special sees a cruise celebrating Adult Swim's 25th anniversary become an epic battle for survival when the whole thing literally becomes a disaster.

"Most sane people don't write a memoir at 35 years old, but Cartoon Network has never been sane," shared Cartoon Network and Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen. Three decades of audiences have had their childhoods shaped by the iconoclastic series and on-air voice of Cartoon Network, and now creators across every medium are drawing from that influence." Ouweleen continued, "When incredibly talented Cartoon Network alumni pitched the idea of capturing the spirit behind the network — from Atlanta to Burbank, across the decades — there was never any question. Cartoon Network started with a library of cartoons but quickly became something much bigger: a cultural force and an object lesson in what courage and originality can mean. The only question that this documentary doesn't answer is the most essential one, the tagline that helped define the brand from the beginning: You with us?"

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