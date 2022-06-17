Case 63: Oscar Isaac & Julianne Moore Join Spotify Original Podcast

Academy and Emmy Award-winning actress Julianne Moore and Golden Globe-winning actor Oscar Isaac have been cast in Spotify's newest scripted Original podcast Case 63. Both also serve as executive producers on the podcast. The podcast is directed by Mimi O'Donnell and produced by Katie Pastore. Launching later in 2022, Case 63 follows Psychiatrist Eliza Knight (Moore), who records the sessions of an enigmatic patient, registered as Case 63 (Isaac), who claims to be a time traveler. What begins as routine therapeutic sessions, quickly turns into a story that threatens the boundaries of the possible and the real.

The highly anticipated series is an adaptation of Caso 63, Spotify's most listened to scripted Original podcast in Latin America, originally produced in Santiago, Chile. The epic conclusion of the story of Pedro Roiter & Dra. Aldunate in Caso 63 is coming soon, as it returns for its third and final season later this year in its Spanish and Portuguese versions. The podcast ranked No. 1 in the Spotify Top Charts for nearly a month in Argentina & Mexico post-premiere, and No. 1 in the Trending Charts across 5 countries: Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico & the United States. In addition to the U.S. and Latin America, the podcast was also adapted in India to Virus 2062, reached No. 1 on Spotify's local Trending chart there, and was in the top 5 on Spotify's local Top Podcasts charts. Paciente 63, the Brazilian adaptation, ranked #1 in Brazil's local Trending Podcasts chart the day after its premiere and remained there for over two weeks. Paciente 63 also reached #1 on Brazil's Fiction charts and remained there for over a month.

Caso 63 marks the first time a Spotify Original podcast from one of the non-English speaking markets has been adapted into multiple languages, including this English version, highlighting Spotify's audio reach and commitment to bringing high-quality storytelling to all markets and regions around the world. Case 63 is produced by Spotify's Gimlet, Moore's production company FortySix and Isaac's Mad Gene Media. Caso 63 was created and originally written by Julio Rojas.