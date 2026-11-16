Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: cbs, Marshals, matlock, tracker
CBS 2026-2027 Midseason Lineup: Matlock, Ghosts, Some Big Moves & More
CBS's 2026-2027 midseason primetime schedule has some big returns/debuts and some big changes for Matlock, Cupertino, and a whole lot more!
Article Summary
- CBS 2026-2027 midseason lineup sets big premieres and shifts, with Einstein debuting Friday, Feb. 12.
- Matlock returns Jan. 21 on Thursday, while Ghosts premieres there first before shifting to CBS Mondays.
- CBS moves Cupertino to Sundays, bumps Sheriff Country later on Fridays, and reshuffles FBI and CIA.
- NCIS: Sydney returns Jan. 26, NCIS: New York gets AFC lead-out, and Survivor premieres Feb. 24.
CBS rolled out its 2026-2027 midseason primetime schedule, and you better get out your scorecards because there are a whole lot of shows returning, premiering, and shifting time periods and days. For example, we've got Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero-starring Einstein premiering on Friday, Feb. 12th. On the returning front, we have Matlock returning, Cupertino moving to Sundays, Ghosts working a Monday shift (and being joined by Eternally Yours), FBI and CIA shifting time periods, NCIS: Sydney returning near the end of January, NCIS: New York airing a special original episode following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 31st, Sheriff Country moving to a later time period, and more.
SERIES ORIGINAL EPISODES, RETURNS AND MIDSEASON PREMIERES
Wednesday, Jan. 6th
8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT
9:00-10:00 PM STACKS OF CASH (new series premiere)
Friday, Jan. 8th
8:00-9:00 PM SHERIFF COUNTRY
9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (season finale airs Friday, Feb. 5th)
Tuesday, Jan. 12th
8:00-9:00 PM NCIS
9:00-10:00 PM #1 new series NCIS: NEW YORK
10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: ORIGINS (season finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 19th)
Thursday, Jan. 14th
8:00-9:00 PM GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE (returns with two original episodes for one night only)
9:00-10:00 PM ELSBETH
Friday, Jan. 15th
10:00-11:00 PM BOSTON BLUE
Sunday, Jan. 17th
7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES
8:00-9:00 PM MARSHALS
9:00-10:00 PM TRACKER
10:00-11:00 PM CUPERTINO (new time period)
Thursday, Jan. 21st
8:00-8:30 PM GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE
8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (season premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM ELSBETH
10:00-11:00 PM MATLOCK (season premiere)
Monday, Jan. 25th
8:00-8:30 PM GHOSTS (time period premiere)
8:30-9:00 PM ETERNALLY YOURS (new time period)
9:00-10:00 PM FBI (new time period)
10:00-11:00 PM CIA (new time period)
Tuesday, Jan. 26th
10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: SYDNEY (season four premiere)
Sunday, Jan. 31st
Live 6:30 PM, ET/ 3:30 PM, PT NFL ON CBS: AFC Championship
10:00 PM, ET/ 7:00 PM, PT NCIS: NEW YORK (one time only; pending game delay)
Friday, Feb. 12th
8:00-9:00 PM EINSTEIN (new series premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM SHERIFF COUNTRY (new time period)
10:00-11:00 PM BOSTON BLUE
Wednesday, Feb. 24
8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (season 52 premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (reimagined season 12 premiere)