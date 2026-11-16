Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: cbs, Marshals, matlock, tracker

CBS 2026-2027 Midseason Lineup: Matlock, Ghosts, Some Big Moves & More

CBS's 2026-2027 midseason primetime schedule has some big returns/debuts and some big changes for Matlock, Cupertino, and a whole lot more!

Article Summary CBS 2026-2027 midseason lineup sets big premieres and shifts, with Einstein debuting Friday, Feb. 12.

Matlock returns Jan. 21 on Thursday, while Ghosts premieres there first before shifting to CBS Mondays.

CBS moves Cupertino to Sundays, bumps Sheriff Country later on Fridays, and reshuffles FBI and CIA.

NCIS: Sydney returns Jan. 26, NCIS: New York gets AFC lead-out, and Survivor premieres Feb. 24.

CBS rolled out its 2026-2027 midseason primetime schedule, and you better get out your scorecards because there are a whole lot of shows returning, premiering, and shifting time periods and days. For example, we've got Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero-starring Einstein premiering on Friday, Feb. 12th. On the returning front, we have Matlock returning, Cupertino moving to Sundays, Ghosts working a Monday shift (and being joined by Eternally Yours), FBI and CIA shifting time periods, NCIS: Sydney returning near the end of January, NCIS: New York airing a special original episode following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 31st, Sheriff Country moving to a later time period, and more.

SERIES ORIGINAL EPISODES, RETURNS AND MIDSEASON PREMIERES

Wednesday, Jan. 6th

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

9:00-10:00 PM STACKS OF CASH (new series premiere)

Friday, Jan. 8th

8:00-9:00 PM SHERIFF COUNTRY

9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY (season finale airs Friday, Feb. 5th )

Tuesday, Jan. 12th

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS

9:00-10:00 PM #1 new series NCIS: NEW YORK

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: ORIGINS (season finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 19th )

Thursday, Jan. 14th

8:00-9:00 PM GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE (returns with two original episodes for one night only)

9:00-10:00 PM ELSBETH

Friday, Jan. 15th

10:00-11:00 PM BOSTON BLUE

Sunday, Jan. 17th

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM MARSHALS

9:00-10:00 PM TRACKER

10:00-11:00 PM CUPERTINO (new time period)

Thursday, Jan. 21st

8:00-8:30 PM GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ELSBETH

10:00-11:00 PM MATLOCK (season premiere)

Monday, Jan. 25th

8:00-8:30 PM GHOSTS (time period premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM ETERNALLY YOURS (new time period)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (new time period)

10:00-11:00 PM CIA (new time period)

Tuesday, Jan. 26th

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: SYDNEY (season four premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 31st

Live 6:30 PM, ET/ 3:30 PM, PT NFL ON CBS: AFC Championship

10:00 PM, ET/ 7:00 PM, PT NCIS: NEW YORK (one time only; pending game delay)

Friday, Feb. 12th

8:00-9:00 PM EINSTEIN (new series premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SHERIFF COUNTRY (new time period)

10:00-11:00 PM BOSTON BLUE

Wednesday, Feb. 24

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (season 52 premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (reimagined season 12 premiere)

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