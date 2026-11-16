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CBS 2026-2027 Midseason Lineup: Matlock, Ghosts, Some Big Moves & More

CBS's 2026-2027 midseason primetime schedule has some big returns/debuts and some big changes for Matlock, Cupertino, and a whole lot more!

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Article Summary

  • CBS 2026-2027 midseason lineup sets big premieres and shifts, with Einstein debuting Friday, Feb. 12.
  • Matlock returns Jan. 21 on Thursday, while Ghosts premieres there first before shifting to CBS Mondays.
  • CBS moves Cupertino to Sundays, bumps Sheriff Country later on Fridays, and reshuffles FBI and CIA.
  • NCIS: Sydney returns Jan. 26, NCIS: New York gets AFC lead-out, and Survivor premieres Feb. 24.

CBS rolled out its 2026-2027 midseason primetime schedule, and you better get out your scorecards because there are a whole lot of shows returning, premiering, and shifting time periods and days. For example, we've got Matthew Gray Gubler and Melissa Fumero-starring Einstein premiering on Friday, Feb. 12th. On the returning front, we have Matlock returning, Cupertino moving to Sundays, Ghosts working a Monday shift (and being joined by Eternally Yours), FBI and CIA shifting time periods, NCIS: Sydney returning near the end of January, NCIS: New York airing a special original episode following the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 31st, Sheriff Country moving to a later time period, and more.

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Image: CBS Entertainment

SERIES ORIGINAL EPISODES, RETURNS AND MIDSEASON PREMIERES

 

Wednesday, Jan. 6th

8:00-9:00 PM              THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

9:00-10:00 PM            STACKS OF CASH (new series premiere)

 

Friday, Jan. 8th

8:00-9:00 PM             SHERIFF COUNTRY

9:00-10:00 PM            FIRE COUNTRY (season finale airs Friday, Feb. 5th)

 

Tuesday, Jan. 12th

8:00-9:00 PM              NCIS

9:00-10:00 PM            #1 new series NCIS: NEW YORK

10:00-11:00 PM          NCIS: ORIGINS (season finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 19th)

 

Thursday, Jan. 14th

8:00-9:00 PM              GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE (returns with two original episodes for one night only)

9:00-10:00 PM            ELSBETH

 

Friday, Jan. 15th

10:00-11:00 PM          BOSTON BLUE

 

Sunday, Jan. 17th

7:00-8:00 PM              60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM              MARSHALS

9:00-10:00 PM            TRACKER

10:00-11:00 PM          CUPERTINO (new time period)

 

Thursday, Jan. 21st

8:00-8:30 PM             GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE

8:30-9:00 PM              GHOSTS (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM            ELSBETH

10:00-11:00 PM          MATLOCK (season premiere)

 

Monday, Jan. 25th

8:00-8:30 PM              GHOSTS (time period premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM              ETERNALLY YOURS (new time period)

9:00-10:00 PM            FBI (new time period)

10:00-11:00 PM          CIA (new time period)

 

Tuesday, Jan. 26th

10:00-11:00 PM          NCIS: SYDNEY (season four premiere)

 

Sunday, Jan. 31st

Live 6:30 PM, ET/ 3:30 PM, PT     NFL ON CBS: AFC Championship

10:00 PM, ET/ 7:00 PM, PT   NCIS: NEW YORK (one time only; pending game delay)

 

Friday, Feb. 12th

8:00-9:00 PM             EINSTEIN (new series premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM            SHERIFF COUNTRY (new time period)

10:00-11:00 PM          BOSTON BLUE

 

Wednesday, Feb. 24

8:00-10:00 PM           SURVIVOR (season 52 premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM         UNDERCOVER BOSS (reimagined season 12 premiere)

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Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
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