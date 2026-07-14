Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, Marshals, tracker

CBS Premiere Week Hits This Fall: Tracker, Marshals, Elsbeth & More

We've got a trailer for CBS Premiere Week, spotlighting shows like Tracker, Marshals, NCIS, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Sheriff Country, and more!

Article Summary CBS Premiere Week is set for Fall 2026, with a new trailer spotlighting Tracker, Marshals, NCIS, Elsbeth, and more.

Teasers point to NCIS returning October 6 and Boston Blue premiering October 9, suggesting CBS launches in early October.

The projected CBS schedule includes FBI, CIA, NCIS, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Elsbeth, Fire Country, and more.

New CBS series Cupertino, Eternally Yours, Harlan Coben's Final Twist, and Boston Blue are part of the fall rollout.

Last week, we started piecing together the return dates for a number of your favorite CBS shows based on teasers that hit social media for the upcoming second season of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue and the 24th season of the long-running NCIS. While we don't have an official rundown of return/premiere dates yet, CBS did release a trailer teasing that CBS Premiere Week would be hitting this Fall, and spotlighting Tracker, Marshals, NCIS, CIA, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Sheriff Country, and Fire Country, new shows Cupertino and Eternally Yours, and more.

Tracker, Boston Blue, NCIS & More: Let's Talk CBS Premiere Week Dates

According to a teaser video for the "Blue Bloods" spinoff on the Boston Blue Fans Instagram account, the series will make its return on Friday, October 9th. Also on Instagram, jessknight_ncis shared a teaser that listed October 6th as the return date for NCIS. With that much information already in play, it seems the first full week of October will be CBS Premiere Week. With the debut of Einstein, and the returns of Matlock, Ghosts (except for those Halloween and Christmas specials), and NCIS: Sydney set for 2027, here's how the Fall 2026 season could shape up regarding premiere dates (nothing has been confirmed as of this writing):

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th: Compelling drama block FBI and CIA moves up an hour to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, respectively, followed by Harlan Coben's Final Twist at 10:00 PM.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6th: The world's #1 global franchise powers an all‑NCIS night from 8:00-11:00 PM, anchored by flagship NCIS (8:00 PM) and joined by the newest addition, NCIS: New York (9:00 PM), followed by NCIS: Origins moving to 10:00 PM.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7th: Two reality television titans return with 90-minute episodes of Survivor at 8:00 PM, followed by The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th: Two new shows join the night. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage at 8:00 PM, followed by new comedy Eternally Yours at 8:30 PM, then Elsbeth at 9:00 PM in a new time period and new series Cupertino at 10:00 PM.

"Ghosts" Halloween & "Ghostmas" Specials: For the Halloween Special, we could be looking at October 22nd or 29th, though the 29th would be much more fitting. For the "Ghostmas" Special, we're thinking December 10th or 17th, though we're leaning toward the 17th for the same reason as the Halloween Special.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th: The winning action-packed lineup remains unchanged, with three Jerry Bruckheimer Television‑produced dramas: Sheriff Country at 8:00 PM, Fire Country at 9:00 PM, and Boston Blue at 10:00 PM.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4th or 11th (Depending on if it kicks off or wraps up CBS Premiere Week): CBS continues its winning Sunday lineup with 60 Minutes at 7:00 PM, Marshals at 8:00 PM, Tracker at 9:00 PM, and drama encores at 10:00 PM during the fall.

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