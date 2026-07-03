Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: chappelle's show

Chappelle on "Show" Return, Travis Kelce; Drops F-Bomb: Cooper & Cohen

Dave Chappelle discusses a possible "Chappelle's Show" revival, Travis Kelce's bachelor party, and more with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Article Summary Dave Chappelle told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen a Chappelle's Show return is possible, with Eddie Murphy involved.

Chappelle discussed revival buzz after recent comments, signaling new optimism about revisiting Chappelle's Show.

Dave Chappelle also joked about Travis Kelce's bachelor party, calling it a "whoreless bachelor party" on CNN.

Earlier Chappelle pitched Eddie Murphy on honoring Charlie Murphy, a key reason Chappelle's Show revival talk matters.

Over the past few months, we've heard rumblings that comedians Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan's sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show could be returning. During separate interviews and events in April and May, Chappelle has expressed interest in returning to the sketch comedy and music series – even pitching the idea of having Eddie Murphy join him to honor Eddie Murphy's brother and Chappelle's friend, Charlie Murphy (more on that below). We got another update on that very topic when Chappelle checked in with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen via satellite for CNN's Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250. Though the time delay was brutal at times, and Chappelle dropped an F-bomb after Cohen dropped a "shitty," Chappelle shared that he was feeling pretty positive, noting that it "possibly could happen," with Eddie Murphy along. In addition, Chappelle offered some thoughts on Travis Kelce, who just married Taylor Swift earlier today, attending one of his shows during his bachelor's night – noting that he was "shocked" because he had never seen "a whoreless bachelor party" before.

Here's a look at what Chappelle had to share about Kelce (and thanks to Acyn and Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod for the social media post):

Cohen: Travis Kelce came to see your San Diego show. It looked like it was his bachelor party when he came to see you, did you interact with him at all that night? Chappelle: Well, of course I did. I was shocked, I had never seen anything like that. A whoreless bachelor party.… pic.twitter.com/8144flCmfD — Acyn (@Acyn) July 4, 2026

Dave Chappelle just got on CNN saying fuck while smoking a cigarette and everything was awkward 😂 pic.twitter.com/hsTOmXG8L6 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 4, 2026

In a wide-ranging interview with AP writer/reporter Jonathan Landrum, Jr. from April, Chappelle was asked if he would ever consider revisiting the influential sketch comedy series – and he dropped a very surprising answer. "If you'd asked me that question a year ago, I'd have told you absolutely not. But in the last few weeks … I'm considering it," the comedian shared, officially leaving the door slightly open for something down the road. Does that mean a new series or another season? Not necessarily, and probably not at all. But that doesn't mean there couldn't be a reunion-like special, or maybe a documentary about how Chappelle's Show went from concept to reality. Personally, we would love to hear a current "director's commentary" from Chappelle, the rest of the cast, and the writers to get their perspectives after 20+ years.

During The 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy at the beginning of May, Chappelle shared that he had a chance to visit with Eddie Murphy a few weeks before the big night. During their conversation, the two were reflecting on the late Charlie Murphy when Eddie Murphy suggested that Chappelle should consider a Chappelle's Show feature film. Apparently, that conversation was tied to Chappelle's April comments regarding a possible revival. While admitting that moving forward with be tough without Charlie Murphy, Chappelle did pitch Eddie Murphy on an idea during his AFI speech: "Eddie, if I do it…man, do the Charlie parts, and let's f***king go," he offered. Based on the standing ovation, it seemed he wasn't opposed to the idea.

In a run of popular sketches and segments that fans still talk about from Chappelle's Show, Charlie Murphy's "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories" moments rank at the top of many lists. In one particular segment, Murphy told the story og how the late musical artist Prince and his crew challenged Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy, and their crew to a game of basketball. When the dust settled, the game turned out to be a one-sided effort – but not in the way you (or the Murphys) would've thought. But at least there were consolation pancakes for the losers (seriously). While promoting his Paramount and Amazon film Coming 2 America in February 2021, Eddie Murphy finally told his side of the story of the 1985 pick-up basketball game with Prince between "the shirts and the blouses" in an appearance on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon. Spoiler? It sounds like Charlie Murphy wasn't exaggerating…

"That is totally and absolutely accurate," Murphy shared with Fallon. "My brother was like, 'Okay, it's going to be shirts against blouses.' [Laughs] The blouses won; they beat the s*** out of us. We had one dude on our squad Larry who could play, and he didn't have no shoes, so Prince gave him some sneakers. And Prince wore like two, three sizes smaller than Larry, but Larry was so excited to have Prince's sneakers on, he put those tiny sneakers on his feet, and he couldn't do his game right. So we lost. The one dude who could play, Prince's shoes had him shutdown."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!