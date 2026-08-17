Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Check Out 18 Seconds of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18

Want to check out ALL of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18? FX Networks has you covered - but there's a catch.

Article Summary FX Networks dropped an 18-second It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 teaser packed with chaotic, random moments.

Season 18 premieres with two episodes: Frank Marries a Corpse and Dennis and Dee Don’t Get Rich on FXX.

Episode 1 finds Frank getting wedding jitters while Dee recruits familiar faces to sabotage Sam before the ceremony.

Episode 2 follows Dennis and Dee chasing Sam’s money as Charlie and Frank plan a memorial during the Mummers Parade.

Sure, it's great that we're only a few hours away from the two-episode return of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for its 18th season. We can't wait to see what S18E01: "Frank Marries a Corpse" and S18E02: "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich" have to offer. But what if you could check out what all of Season 18 has to offer? FX Networks made that available to fans on Monday – but there's a catch. You're getting a chance to check out Season 18 – in the form of an 18-second clip filled with random, insane moments. Here's a look:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E01 & S18E02 Previews

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 1: "Frank Marries a Corpse" – The guys help Frank with his cold feet ahead of his wedding to Sam; Dee tries to scare Sam off the nuptials with testimonies from The Waitress, Artemis, and Snail. Directed by Todd Biermann and written by Charlie Day.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Episode 2: "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich" – The Reynolds twins push themselves to the limit to secure Sam's transfer of wealth; Charlie and Frank plan a proper memorial for Bonnie during the annual Mummers Parade. Directed by Todd Biermann and written by Charlie Day.

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which have become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms – the season's writing took place in the Lagoon Building of CBS Radford, the original site of Gilligan's Island. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

The 18th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is executive produced by Mac, Day, Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin & John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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