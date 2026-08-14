Posted in: Conventions, D23, Events, NBC, Peacock, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, mickey mouse

Check Out Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Balloon Making Its D23 Debut

Check out our video of the Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Balloon being revealed during D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on Thursday.

Article Summary D23 Day at Disneyland Resort unveiled the new Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Balloon for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Watch video from D23 as Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey floats out for its first public reveal ahead of November.

Disney and Macy’s executives explain why Fantasia’s Mickey was the iconic choice and how the balloon came together.

The D23 reveal spotlights Disney’s newest parade balloon as NBC readies coverage of the 100th Macy’s parade.

On Thursday, The Walt Disney Company officially rolled out the newest balloon joining NBC's coverage of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November. During D23 Day at Disneyland Resort, the Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Balloon (from the animated classic Fantasia) was not only announced but also floated out for everyone to see. Thankfully, Bleeding Cool was there, and you can check out video footage of the reveal above. In addition, we have a look at how the balloon's design came together, and more is waiting for you below:

"When we had to select a character to appear in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, there was only one choice: the most iconic character in the world, Mickey Mouse," revealed Disney Consumer Products Sr. Manager, Brand Commercialization, Joseph Titizian. "And Mickey Mouse's most iconic role is that of the Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, so we wanted to bring his joy, optimism, imagination, and wonder to make this 100th parade even more magical." Parade Executive Producer Will Coss added, "The balloon process is a really unique and special one, and it's very specific to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. There's a lot of art, there's a lot of science, and ultimately, it creates that magical moment on Parade morning, but there's months and months of prework that gets us a successful balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade."

@macys Major news 📣 Disney's Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey will make its balloon debut at our 100th MacysParade!! 🎉🎈 Take a behind-the-scenes look at the design process of this magical, new balloon. ♬ original sound – Macy's

If NBCUniversal needed any reassurance regarding its recent new deal to be the home for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The National Dog Show, and other holiday-related events, it got it from Nielsen before 2025 wrapped:

"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025": Celebrating its 99th year, the parade set an all-time viewership record, pulling in 34.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock – an increase of 8% (or 2.5 million people) compared to last year. NBC's original 8:30 a.m. ET airing drew 25.4 million viewers, securing it as the most-watched entertainment telecast in nearly seven years. In terms of the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demo, the parade saw a viewership increase of 13% compared to last year (making it the highest-rated entertainment telecast in five years). In fact, each age demographic saw increases when compared to 2024's numbers, with Viewers Under 25 seeing a 20% jump from last year.

"The National Dog Show Presented by Purina": The canine classic pulled in 12.8 million viewers during its post-parade broadcast, a 4% increase from 2024's viewing numbers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!