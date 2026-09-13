Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza

Check Out The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza S01E01 Early on YouTube

Though debuting tonight at 12 am ET/PT, you can check out the first episode of Adult Swim's The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza on YouTube now.

Article Summary Adult Swim’s The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza premieres tonight, but you can stream Season 1 Episode 1 on YouTube now.

Created by Jordan Mendoza, the new quarter-hour series blends surreal horror, absurd comedy, and nightmare logic.

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza follows a terrified Mendoza through bizarre dreamscapes packed with personal and universal fears.

S01E01, “Had This Crazy Dream,” gets an early full-episode release, with preview details teasing its wild premise.

Created by writer, comedian, and filmmaker Jordan Mendoza, Adult Swim's The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza follows a very scared man (Mendoza) as he navigates a barrage of absurd, terrifying, and hilarious dreamscapes. Combining sharp comedy with surreal horror, the show looks to offer a deep dive into the subconscious, exploring fears that are both deeply personal and strikingly universal. The new quarter-hour series was set to kick off tonight at midnight ET/PT – and it still is! But Adult Swim and Mendoza are giving fans an early look at S01E01: "Had This Crazy Dream" by releasing it. Seriously. Not a teaser, trailer, or extended preview: we have the complete first episode waiting for you above.

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza S01E01: "Had This Crazy Dream" Preview

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza S01E01: "Had This Crazy Dream" – Judge sentenced me to death cause I took a bank hostage?; don't think I know how to use a gun; these guys really wanna tell me about their wives.

"Wowee! I can't believe this is finally happening," said Mendoza shared when the premiere date was first announced. "Press release looks great guys, ty. I actually had a dream last night that the show / last few years of my life making it was like a big prank. Which honestly, lol. Cried dis mornin. Anyway, lemme know if you need a real quote from me about how grateful I am to Adult Swim / Cam Tang / Avalon etc. etc. If not just publish the template one you sent me. Love yall <3."

Joining Mendoza for the season are guest stars Thomas Lennon, Marc Maron, Fred Melamed, Haley Joel Osment, Randall Park, Wanda Sykes, Eva Victor, and Steve Buscemi, to name just a few (trust us, it's an impressive line-up of names). Produced for Adult Swim by Avalon (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Workaholics, Starstruck, Taskmaster), the series is executive produced by Mendoza, Aaron Brown, David Martin, and Jonathan Stern, with Jim Fagan and David Machajewski serving as co-executive producers, Emma Ferreira as producer, and with original music by Christopher Bear.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!