Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. Star LaRoyce Hawkins Departing Series with Season 14

Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins is reportedly departing after 13 seasons, with Kevin Atwater's storyline wrapping up in Season 14.

Article Summary Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins is reportedly leaving the NBC drama, ending Kevin Atwater’s 13-season run.

Deadline reports Hawkins will appear in only the first two or three Season 14 episodes before exiting Chicago P.D..

Kevin Atwater’s Chicago P.D. storyline will begin wrapping when NBC’s Chicago Wednesday returns on October 7.

Chicago P.D. is reportedly casting a new series regular described as "a Black cop who is an agent of chaos."

When NBC's "Chicago Wednesday" returns on October 7th, Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins's Kevin Atwater will begin wrapping up his run on the hit series after 13 seasons. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Hawkins will appear in the opening "two or three" episode before departing. Casting is currently underway for a series regular, with the role reportedly described as "a Black cop who is an agent of chaos."

From multiple Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf and the team behind the hit series Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses – organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and beyond. At the center of Chicago P.D. is Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who is at ground zero against the war on crime in Chicago, is fiercely determined yet complicated. He's left to deal with the emotional baggage and aftermath of being pushed to the absolute brink by Deputy Chief Charlie Reid.

His close-knit team of detectives shares his passion for keeping the city safe, including officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), a visceral cop who leads with his heart, and fearless Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), who has risen to detective and often relies on her instinct, astute research, and keen observations to lead the group in the right direction. Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) is a bright, empathetic cop, while complex and sweethearted Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) does his best to overcome the personal battles of a complicated past.

Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) runs a tight precinct with a firm hand, although she lets her wry sense of humor shine through from time to time. New to the team is Officer Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi), a former soldier and military contractor who thrives in dangerous situations. Possessing a rebellious spirit, she is fearless and instinctual.

In addition to Wolf, executive producers are Gwen Sigan, Chad Saxton, Gavin Harris, Jason Beghe, and Peter Jankowski. NBC's Chicago P.D. is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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