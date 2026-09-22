Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Chloe Bennet Doesn't Appreciate Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D./MCU Disrespect

Chloe Bennet (The White Lotus) on why she wants to return as Daisy/Quake after Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., despite the MCU disrespect.

Article Summary Chloe Bennet says she would totally return as Daisy Johnson/Quake and still feels deeply connected to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star is frustrated Marvel still will not fully acknowledge the ABC series as MCU canon.

Bennet says playing Daisy across 130-plus episodes made Quake a defining role she would gladly revisit with new growth.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. began with MCU tie-ins before evolving into its own Marvel story with Quake at the center.

Chloe Bennet will forever be grateful for everything Marvel has done for her career with her breakout role as Daisy Johnson, aka Quake/Skye, the Inhuman who can create seismic activity with her arms, and learned to embrace her superhero status as a member of S.H.I.E.L.D., an organization that used to mean something during the earlier phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the ABC TV series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Before the days of Disney+, Marvel's live-action TV presence spanned several networks and platforms, including ABC, Netflix, Hulu, and Freeform, until Phase IV refocused all its energy on Disney+. Lost in the shuffle, unfortunately, was its longest-running TV series to date (and likely, ever) from Joss & Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen as Marvel Studios distanced itself, narrative-wise, from the show despite its seven-season commitment from 2013 to 2020, which continues to annoy Bennet, not knowing if the MCU would ever have a place for her to return. While promoting her work on HBO's The White Lotus, Bennet spoke with Elle about how Quake still resonates with her today, why she would embrace an opportunity to return, and her annoyance with Marvel's failure to acknowledge the series as canon.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet on Skye/Daisy Johnson/Quake Return Interest for Update

When asked if she would return to Daisy Johnson/Quake/Skye, "Totally. I'm obsessed with Daisy," Bennet said. "I feel like I am Daisy. I would be so protective of her. I'm still low-key angry that they don't fully acknowledge this as canon—the real followers will understand that. We were the first MCU TV show, and we did 130-something hour-long episodes. We spent a lot of time in people's homes, and I spent a lot of my life playing this character and this young woman growing into her power. There's a lot of symbolism in that, especially looking back now. I would love to play her with the growth that I've had since I've had a break from the role."

Since its premiere, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. initially provided additional timely lore to coordinate with whatever superhero film might be promoted, which was especially the case with Phase I, with loose tie-ins with Thor, and with an appearance from Jaimie Alexander, who played Lady Sif. The most famous S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, was tied into a storyline, which amounted to a glorified Easter egg for The Avengers (2012). With each new season, the series would focus more on its own narratives than the greater MCU, introducing the likes of the Robbie Reyes incarnation of Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna) and Deathlok (J. August Richards), with an emphasis on the core cast. Bennett's Quake wasn't the only enhanced member of the team, with the introduction of the Inhuman, Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), who has superspeed.

For more on Bennet's career, including The White Lotus and the live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot, you can check out the whole interview. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which also stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Nick Blood, Adrianne Palicki, and Henry Simmons, is available on Disney+. The White Lotus, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, and Jon Gries, will return in 2027 on HBO.

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