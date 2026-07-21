Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

Chloe Fineman on Leaving SNL on a "High Note," Calling Lorne Michaels

Chloe Fineman on the emotional moment her SNL departure was announced, calling Lorne Michaels, and being open to returning as Melania Trump.

Article Summary Chloe Fineman says she told SNL boss Lorne Michaels she was leaving, but he first called back from the World Cup.

The departing SNL star got emotional over the announcement, saying the cast and crew became her family after seven seasons.

Fineman says she’s leaving SNL on a high note and doesn’t want to stay past her expiration date on the show.

She also leaves the door open to return to SNL as Melania Trump, saying they only scratched the surface of the impression.

Earlier this month, Chloe Fineman took to social media on Thursday to announce that she was departing NBC's Saturday Night Live after seven seasons, with Season 52 set to kick off this fall. During Monday night's premiere of Apple TV's The Dink, Fineman shared how she went about notifying SNL EP Lorne Michaels that she was wrapping up her run – and how the FIFA World Cup 2026 played a role in it. "In classic form, he was watching England vs. Argentina. He was like, 'I'll call you back. I'm at the game.' And I was like, 'The soccer game?' Then I made a joke, I was like, 'I assume you're rooting for England because you're energetically very British.' Then he called me back, and we had a really lovely chat." As for the official announcement, Fineman added that it was a very emotional moment for her. "I cried when it was announced," she said. "You really become a family [with the cast]… I wept when Colin Jost called me today, like, they really are my family. I'm happy that after seven years, I leave on a high note."

Here's a look at what Fineman had to share about her departure, leaving the door open for a possible return if her Melania Trump impression is needed for the U.S. midterm elections:

Chloe Fineman says Lorne Michaels was at the World Cup when she called to tell him she was leaving #SNL: "He was like, 'I'll call you back. I'm at the soccer game.' And I was like, 'The soccer game? I assume you're rooting for England because you're energetically very British.'" pic.twitter.com/yXMV0zUP7r — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

Chloe Fineman says she cried after announcing she was leaving #SNL: "They really are like my best friends. So many people there. But it's good to leave on a positive. You don't want to stay past your expiration date." pic.twitter.com/0W7uAJHVLW — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

Chloe Fineman says "we just scratched the surface" of her Melania Trump impression on #SNL. After announcing this week that she's leaving the sketch comedy series following seven seasons, Fineman says "you never know" when asked if she could return to play the First Lady during… pic.twitter.com/hniYeeG109 — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

SNL Star Chloe Fineman Announces Departure in Heartfelt Post

"After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it's time for my next chapter," Fineman began her Instagram post, announcing her exit from the long-running live sketch comedy and music series. "It's cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can't really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you're reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt. Every day I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the best people in the business, and I was constantly amazed watching them work. Sewing a jojo Siwa costume in 10 hours. Writing a cold open at 2pm on a Saturday. Finishing the VFX of a video minutes before dress (I don't know if "finishing VFX" is the right technical term but you get the idea)."

Fineman continued, "I'm definitely not the first to make this observation but it really is funny looking back at it all now, because at the show you get so invested in everything you work on. You sob uncontrollably when your sketch isn't picked. You storm into a producers office telling them they just made the biggest mistake of their lives. You call everyone you know to complain. And then you look back a few years later and it was a sketch called 'lipstick for thicc dogs.' But that's just the show. You respect it so much that you give it absolutely everything you have even when it's incredibly stupid. So you're ecstatic when it works out and the most devastated you've ever been when it doesn't. And in the end it doesn't matter all that much but it did at the moment."

It's really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time. I'm going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I'll never be too far away," Fineman ended her post. "And I swear to God, one day, sometime in the future, they WILL make lipstick for thicc dogs."

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