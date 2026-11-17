Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Christmas in Rockefeller Center: Cynthia Erivo Hosting Tree Lighting

Set for Dec. 2nd, Cynthia Erivo will host NBC and Peacock's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, joined by Kelly Clarkson, EJAE, and more.

Article Summary Cynthia Erivo makes her hosting debut for NBC and Peacock's Christmas in Rockefeller Center on December 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

The live Christmas tree lighting special will also feature holiday performances from Kelly Clarkson, Kirk Franklin, and more.

NBC's TODAY anchors Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker will join the festive Christmas celebration in New York City.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will shine through January 9, 2027, before being repurposed for Habitat for Humanity.

Emmy, Tony, two-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (Wicked, Harriet) will make her debut as host of the two-hour Christmas in Rockefeller Center, set to air live on Wednesday, December 2nd at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. Over the course of the two-hour celebration, Erivo will also treat audiences to musical performances – and she won't be alone during the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The evening will also feature performances of holiday favorites from Kelly Clarkson, EJAE, Kirk Franklin, Wynonna Judd, JYT, Alanis Morissette, Brad Paisley, and Alex Warren, with additional acts to be announced. Keeping with tradition, the Radio City Rockettes, stars of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, will also be on hand to perform. And we can look forward to updates and perspectives from NBC's TODAY anchors Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker.

Near the end of October, Rockefeller Center officially announced that its 2026 Christmas tree will be a Norway spruce from West Edmeston, New York. Along with a look at the tree in question, a timeline was also released. Currently, the tree is scheduled to be cut down on November 5th, and then to make the trip from West Edmeston to New York City on November 7th. From there, the tree will be adorned with more than 50,000 LED lights – and who can forget that Swarovski star sitting atop the tree? If you can't make it out to the tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd, don't worry because you will still have time to check out the tree during the holiday season. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display through January 9th, 2027. After that, the tree will be milled into lumber and put to some excellent use by Habitat for Humanity.

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center is produced by Universal Television in association with Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay executive produce. Glenn Weiss directs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!