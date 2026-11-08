Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA: Check Out Early Looks at S02E06: "Legacy" & S02E07: "Inside Men"

Check out these early previews for CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA S02E06: "Legacy" and S02E07: "Inside Men."

Article Summary CIA Season 2 gets a double preview with early looks at S02E06 “Legacy” and S02E07 “Inside Men” for CBS fans.

In CIA “Legacy,” assassin Felix Vincente returns after a deadly Upper East Side explosion, forcing Bill into a tough call.

CIA “Inside Men” sends Bill and Colin deep undercover to stop a livestreamed terrorist attack with global stakes.

Jeremy Sisto guest stars in both CIA episodes as FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine.

We've got a double dose of preview goodness for fans of CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA. First up, we have the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for S02E06: "Legacy," as a dangerous figure from earlier this season makes a deadly return. Following that, we have the official overview and image gallery for S02E07: "Inside Men," with Colin (Ellis) and Bill (Gehlfuss) going deep undercover to stop a terrorist attack that's set to be livestreamed. And in both episodes, Jeremy Sisto guest stars as the FBI's Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Jubal Valentine.

CIA S02E06: "Legacy" & S02E07: "Inside Men" Preview

CIA Season 2 Episode 6: "Legacy" – When a targeted explosion rocks the Upper East Side and kills an international arms dealer, the team learns the culprit is assassin Felix Vincente. Meanwhile, Bill makes a difficult decision in order to stop him before he turns the fight against the CIA. Jeremy Sisto guest stars as FBI's Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Written by Ken Woodruff and directed by Ken Girotti.

CIA Season 2 Episode 7: "Inside Men" – Bill and Colin go deep undercover to stop a group of international-class warriors planning a violent attack that will be streamed live to millions. Meanwhile, Bill wrestles with a secret he's keeping from Colin. Jeremy Sisto guest stars as FBI's Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Written by Fran Kuperberg and directed by Peter Sollett.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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