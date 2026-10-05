Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA: Colin & Bill Are Back for Season 2! S02E01: "The Deep" Preview

CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA returns tonight! Here's our S02E01: "The Deep," and our look ahead to S02E02: "Dead Drop."

Article Summary CIA Season 2 premieres with S02E01 "The Deep," as Colin and Bill return to tackle a cartel fixer and a dead DEA agent.

CBS Premiere Week brings a CIA-FBI crossover, with FBI agent Stuart Scola joining the team in the season opener.

Bill faces a shocking discovery after returning to work following his father’s death, adding personal stakes to CIA’s return.

CIA also teases S02E02 "Dead Drop," where a poisoned Russian spy offers intel in exchange for one final act of revenge.

Tonight, Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, and Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI have a very cool crossover in play as part of "CBS Premiere Week," with John Boyd's Stuart Scola appearing in CIA S02E01: "The Deep," and Necar Zadegan's Nikki Reynard appearing in FBI S09E01: "Rendition." But we've got more to share regarding what the second season of CIA has to offer. Along with an overview, image gallery, and preview of tonight's season premiere, we also have an official overview and image gallery for October 12th's S02E02: "Dead Drop" waiting for you below:

CIA Season 2 – S02E01: "The Deep" & S02E02: "Dead Drop"

CIA Season 2 Episode 1: "The Deep" – When a known cartel fixer arrives in N.Y.C., the team tracks him down and discovers the body of a DEA agent. After it becomes clear the case is not what it seems, the team must work quickly to prevent additional murders. Meanwhile, Bill makes a shocking discovery when he returns to work after the death of his father, and the team enlists the help of FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd). Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

CIA Season 2 Episode 2: "Dead Drop" – After a Russian spy is poisoned by his own comrades, he offers to help the team neutralize a threat against U.S. assets in Russia in exchange for the dying spy's final wish: revenge. Written by Ken Woodruff and directed by Ludo Littee.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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