Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA Returns Next Week: "Burned Rubber," "Past Lives," "Mercy" Previews

Check out what's ahead for CBS's CIA: Nov. 30th's S02E08: "Burned Rubber," Dec. 7th's S02E09: "Past Lives," and Dec. 14th's S02E10: "Mercy."

Article Summary CBS's CIA returns November 30 with “Burned Rubber,” and the official trailer tees up Colin and Bill’s latest mission.

“Burned Rubber” sends CIA into a kidnapping case tied to an international car theft ring targeting powerful politicians.

CIA's December 7 episode “Past Lives” brings back FBI’s Jubal Valentine as Nikki probes an asset’s vanished family.

CIA's December 14 episode “Mercy” puts Colin and Bill on the run after turning assassin Felix Vincente over to the FBI.

CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA might be taking the week off for Thanksgiving, but that doesn't mean we've stopped passing along what's ahead for the hit series heading into and during December. With Jeremy Sisto's FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Jubal Valentine, still around to play a big role, we have an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for November 30th's S02E08: "Burned Rubber." Following that, we have an official overview and image gallery for December 7th's S02E09: "Past Lives," and an official overview for December 14th's S02E10: "Mercy."

CIA Season 2: S02E08 – S02E10 Previews

CIA Season 2 Episode 8: "Burned Rubber" – After Colin's asset is kidnapped while infiltrating a notorious international crime group, Colin and Bill race to uncover a car theft ring targeting high-ranking politicians to rescue their agent before he disappears forever. Written by Phil Buatti and directed by Takashi Doscher.

CIA Season 2 Episode 9: "Past Lives" – Nikki enlists the help of FBI's Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) to investigate the disappearance of her former asset and his family from a sleepy suburban block. As the case progresses, the team races to determine whether his allegiance has shifted or his life is in grave danger. Written by Brendan Feeney and directed by Michael Katleman.

CIA Season 2 Episode 10: "Mercy" – After Colin and Bill decide to turn assassin Felix Vincente over to the FBI, they find themselves on the run from nefarious factions of the CIA itself. Written by Alex Berger and directed by Ken Girotti.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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