Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia, fbi

CIA S02E01: "The Deep" & FBI S09E01: "Rendition" Crossover Preview

CBS released overviews and images for the big October 5th crossover between CIA S02E01: "The Deep" and FBI S09E01: "Rendition."

With "CBS Premiere Week" set to hit in about a month, we've got some very cool looks at the second-season premiere of the Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA and the ninth-season premiere of Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI for you to check out. On October 5th, the two shows will be crossing over in a big way: John Boyd's Stuart Scola will appear in CIA S02E01: "The Deep," while Necar Zadegan's Nikki Reynard is set for FBI S09E01: "Rendition." To keep the excitement going, CBS released official overviews and image galleries for both season openers – here's a look:

CIA Season 2 Episode 1: "The Deep" & FBI Season 9 Episode 1: "Rendition"

CIA Season 2 Episode 1: "The Deep" – When a known cartel fixer arrives in N.Y.C., the team tracks him down and discovers the body of a DEA agent. After it becomes clear the case is not what it seems, the team must work quickly to prevent additional murders. Meanwhile, Bill makes a shocking discovery when he returns to work after the death of his father, and the team enlists the help of FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd). Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

FBI Season 9 Episode 1: "Rendition" – After a young traveler is found shot dead in a state park, the team discovers she was witness to an execution of a person involved in a top-secret government-sponsored project. Meanwhile, Maggie struggles to bond with her new partner, Isaiah Green (played by Roland Buck III), and OA adjusts to a new role. Written by Aaron Ginsburg and directed by Alex Chapple.

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