Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA S02E02: "Dead Drop" Preview: An Offer Bill & Colin Can't Refuse?

A Russian spy has a deal to make in tonight's episode of CBS's CIA, S02E02: "Dead Drop." Plus, we look ahead to S02E03: "Radio Active."

Article Summary CIA S02E02 "Dead Drop" centers on a poisoned Russian spy who offers Bill and Colin intel in exchange for revenge.

Tonight’s CIA mission forces Bill Goodman and Colin Glass to weigh a deadly deal against a threat to U.S. interests.

The CIA Season 2 preview includes the official "Dead Drop" synopsis, plus trailer details for the tense new episode.

Looking ahead, CIA S02E03 "Radio Active" sends the team after a chemical bombing plot with a reclusive code breaker.

Welcome back to our weekly look at the second season of CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, as we preview what's ahead with tonight's episode, S02E02: "Dead Drop." A dying Russian spy makes an offer to Bill (Gehlfuss) and Colin (Ellis): his help in stopping a serious threat to American interests overseas. The catch? He wants Bill and Colin to help him get revenge on those who poisoned him: his own people. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode, stick around for the overview and images from October 19th's S02E03: "Radio Active."

CIA Season 2 – S02E02: "Dead Drop" & S02E03: "Radio Active" Previews

CIA Season 2 Episode 2: "Dead Drop" – After a Russian spy is poisoned by his own comrades, he offers to help the team neutralize a threat against U.S. assets in Russia in exchange for the dying spy's final wish: revenge. Written by Ken Woodruff and directed by Ludo Littee.

CIA Season 2 Episode 3: "Radio Active" – In order to stop a terrorist cell carrying out a chemical bombing at an unknown location in the city, the team joins forces with an old school code breaker who is suffering from agoraphobia. Together, they decipher a seemingly unbreakable cipher. Meanwhile, Colin wrestles with Toni's return to the field, and Bill braces for Katie's response to his recent admission. Written by Alex Berger and directed by Milena Govich.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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