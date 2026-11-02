Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA S02E05: "Real Intelligence" Preview: Stolen AI, Big Reveals & More

In CBS's CIA, S02E05: "Real Intelligence," Colin and Bill hunt a disgruntled employee looking to sell an AI model to the highest bidder.

Article Summary CIA S02E05, "Real Intelligence," sends Colin and Bill racing to stop a stolen AI model from reaching dangerous buyers.

The CBS preview teases a high-stakes hunt as a disgruntled employee tries to sell powerful AI to the highest bidder.

Bill's search into his father's past deepens in CIA Season 2 Episode 5, promising new revelations and bigger questions.

The episode overview, trailer, and sneak peek set up a tense CIA hour written by Myung Joh Wesner and directed by Norberto Barba.

It's only the second day of the new month, and we've already got a new pregame preview for CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA for you to check out. In S02E05: "Real Intelligence," Colin (Ellis) and Bill (Gehlfuss) are on the hunt for someone looking to offload a powerful and dangerous AI model to the highest bidder. Yeah, that is not a good thing to let happen. Meanwhile, Bill continues spiraling down the rabbit hole that is his father's backstory. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more for tonight's episode:

CIA S02E05: "Real Intelligence" Preview

CIA Season 2 Episode 5: "Real Intelligence" – When an extremely powerful and dangerous AI model is stolen by an employee, Colin and Bill look to track her down before she can sell it to the highest bidder. Meanwhile, Bill makes new revelations about his father. Written by Myung Joh Wesner and directed by Norberto Barba.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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