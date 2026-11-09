Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA S02E06: "Legacy" Preview: A Familiar Face Makes a Deadly Return

A familiar face makes a very deadly return in tonight's episode of CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, S02E06: "Legacy."

CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA returns tonight with S02E06: "Legacy," where the killing of an arms dealer sends the team on a direct path to a blast from the past who pulled the trigger. But can Bill (Gehlfuss) keep the team from becoming the hunted instead of the hunters? After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more, stick around for a look at S02E07: "Inside Men," with Jeremy Sisto guest-starring as the FBI's Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Jubal Valentine, in both episodes.

CIA S02E06: "Legacy" & S02E07: "Inside Men" Preview

CIA Season 2 Episode 6: "Legacy" – When a targeted explosion rocks the Upper East Side and kills an international arms dealer, the team learns the culprit is assassin Felix Vincente. Meanwhile, Bill makes a difficult decision in order to stop him before he turns the fight against the CIA. Jeremy Sisto guest stars as FBI's Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Written by Ken Woodruff and directed by Ken Girotti.

CIA Season 2 Episode 7: "Inside Men" – Bill and Colin go deep undercover to stop a group of international-class warriors planning a violent attack that will be streamed live to millions. Meanwhile, Bill wrestles with a secret he's keeping from Colin. Jeremy Sisto guest stars as FBI's Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Written by Fran Kuperberg and directed by Peter Sollett.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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