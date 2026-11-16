Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA S02E07: "Inside Men" Preview: Will A Deadly Attack Go Live?

Along with a preview for CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, S02E07: "Inside Men," we have a look at S02E08: "Burned Rubber."

Article Summary CIA S02E07 “Inside Men” sends Colin and Bill undercover to stop a terrorist group from livestreaming a deadly attack.

Jeremy Sisto returns as Jubal Valentine, joining the CIA team as the high-stakes operation unfolds on CBS.

The CIA preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, and key story beat of Bill hiding a secret from Colin.

Ahead of “Inside Men,” the preview also teases CIA S02E08 “Burned Rubber” for an early look at what’s next.

We're back with our pregame preview for CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA. In S02E07: "Inside Men," Colin (Ellis) and Bill (Gehlfuss) go undercover to stop a terrorist group from livestreaming a violent attack. That means Jeremy Sisto is back as the FBI's Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Jubal Valentine, to help coordinate the action. And after checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more, stick around for an early look at S02E08: "Burned Rubber."

CIA S02E07: "Inside Men" & S02E08: "Burned Rubber" Preview

CIA Season 2 Episode 7: "Inside Men" – Bill and Colin go deep undercover to stop a group of international-class warriors planning a violent attack that will be streamed live to millions. Meanwhile, Bill wrestles with a secret he's keeping from Colin. Jeremy Sisto guest stars as FBI's Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Written by Fran Kuperberg and directed by Peter Sollett.

CIA Season 2 Episode 8: "Burned Rubber" – After Colin's asset is kidnapped while infiltrating a notorious international crime group, Colin and Bill race to uncover a car theft ring targeting high-ranking politicians to rescue their agent before he disappears forever. Written by Phil Buatti and directed by Takashi Doscher.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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