Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA Season 2 Ep. 3: "Radio Active" Preview: Colin & Bill Go Old School

In CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA S02E03: "Radio Active," Bill and Colin go old-school to stop a deadly chemical bombing.

Article Summary CIA Season 2 Episode 3 “Radio Active” sends Bill, Colin, and the team old-school to stop a chemical bombing.

To crack the case, the CIA team teams with an agoraphobic code breaker to decipher a dangerous unbreakable cipher.

“Radio Active” also raises the stakes as Colin faces Toni’s return and Bill awaits Katie’s response to his admission.

The preview also teases CIA S02E04 “Black Tie Optional,” with Bill and Colin undercover at a high-end gala.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA. In S02E03: "Radio Active," Bill (Gehlfuss), Colin (Ellis), and the team go old-school to stop a deadly chemical bombing – with the duo dealing with personal issues off the field. After checking out our official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek, stick around for what's on tap with October 26th's S02E04: "Black Tie Optional." Along with an image gallery, we've got an overview offering up some important intel: Bill and Colin go undercover at a gala event to shut down some serious espionage – even as Bill processes what he's learned about his dad.

CIA Season 2 – S02E03: "Radio Active" & S02E04: "Black Tie Optional"

CIA Season 2 Episode 3: "Radio Active" – In order to stop a terrorist cell carrying out a chemical bombing at an unknown location in the city, the team joins forces with an old school code breaker who is suffering from agoraphobia. Together, they decipher a seemingly unbreakable cipher. Meanwhile, Colin wrestles with Toni's return to the field, and Bill braces for Katie's response to his recent admission. Written by Alex Berger and directed by Milena Govich.

CIA Season 2 Episode 4: "Black Tie Optional" – When a prominent investor begins selling highly sensitive information to Korean agents, the team must go deep undercover at a high-end gala event to prevent a deadly invasion. Meanwhile, Bill struggles with troubling discoveries of his father's past. Written by Brendan Feeney and directed by Cory Bowles.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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