Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA Season 2 Official Trailer Finds Colin & Bill Back In Action

Returning on October 5th as part of "CBS Premiere Week," here's the official trailer for Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA Season 2.

Article Summary CIA Season 2 drops its official trailer ahead of the October 5 return during CBS Premiere Week.

Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss are back as Colin and Bill, with new danger, twists, and covert action teased.

CIA Season 2 premiere "The Deep" teams the task force with FBI's Stuart Scola on a deadly cartel-linked case.

The October 5 CIA and FBI crossover also sets up FBI Season 9 premiere "Rendition" with Nikki Reynard crossing over.

On October 5th, Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA and Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki-starring FBI are set for a very cool crossover when John Boyd's Stuart Scola appears in CIA S02E01: "The Deep," and Necar Zadegan's Nikki Reynard appears in FBI S09E01: "Rendition." But that's far from all that CIA has to offer, as you're about to see in the official trailer that was released earlier today, and that's waiting for you above (with additional clues about the series premiere shared by CIA Showrunner Mike Weiss last month). In addition, we have updated looks at both episodes waiting for you below:

CIA Season 2 Episode 1: "The Deep" & FBI Season 9 Episode 1: "Rendition"

CIA Season 2 Episode 1: "The Deep" – When a known cartel fixer arrives in N.Y.C., the team tracks him down and discovers the body of a DEA agent. After it becomes clear the case is not what it seems, the team must work quickly to prevent additional murders. Meanwhile, Bill makes a shocking discovery when he returns to work after the death of his father, and the team enlists the help of FBI Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd). Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

FBI Season 9 Episode 1: "Rendition" – After a young traveler is found shot dead in a state park, the team discovers she was witness to an execution of a person involved in a top-secret government-sponsored project. Meanwhile, Maggie struggles to bond with her new partner, Isaiah Green (played by Roland Buck III), and OA adjusts to a new role. Written by Aaron Ginsburg and directed by Alex Chapple.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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