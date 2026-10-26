Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA: Tonight, It's "Black Tie Optional" For The Team: S02E04 Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's CIA, S02E04: "Black Tie Optional," and our early look at S02E05: "Real Intelligence."

Article Summary CIA S02E04, "Black Tie Optional," sends the team undercover at a high-end gala to stop a deadly Korean espionage threat.

Bill Goodman’s investigation into his father’s past deepens in CIA Season 2, hinting that bigger revelations are still coming.

The preview rounds up the official CIA episode overview, trailer, and key details for tonight’s mission, "Black Tie Optional."

An early look at CIA S02E05, "Real Intelligence," teases a stolen AI model and another major turn in Bill’s family story.

We're back with our weekly look at the next episode of CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, as well as a look ahead to what the season still has to offer. In S02E04: "Black Tie Optional," a high-end gala event could lead to some very real-world danger for the team, while Bill (Gehlfuss) continues processing what he's learned about his father – and we have a feeling that the big reveals are far from over. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's mission, stick around for the official overview and image gallery for November 2nd's S02E05: "Real Intelligence."

CIA S02E04: "Black Tie Optional" & S02E05: "Real Intelligence" Previews

CIA Season 2 Episode 4: "Black Tie Optional" – When a prominent investor begins selling highly sensitive information to Korean agents, the team must go deep undercover at a high-end gala event to prevent a deadly invasion. Meanwhile, Bill struggles with troubling discoveries of his father's past. Written by Brendan Feeney and directed by Cory Bowles.

CIA Season 2 Episode 5: "Real Intelligence" – When an extremely powerful and dangerous AI model is stolen by an employee, Colin and Bill look to track her down before she can sell it to the highest bidder. Meanwhile, Bill makes new revelations about his father. Written by Myung Joh Wesner and directed by Norberto Barba.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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