Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA: What's Up with October 26th's S02E04: "Black Tie Optional"?

Check out an early look at the October 26th episode of CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, S02E04: "Black Tie Optional."

Article Summary CIA S02E04 “Black Tie Optional” gets an early preview as Bill and Colin go undercover at a gala to stop espionage.

Bill faces more fallout from what he’s learned about his father while the mission puts the CIA team in high-stakes danger.

The October 26 CIA episode centers on a prominent investor leaking sensitive intel to Korean agents before a deadly attack.

CBS also teases CIA S02E03 “Radio Active,” where the team races to crack a cipher and stop a chemical bombing.

Sure, CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA is returning tomorrow with S02E03: "Radio Active." But Bleeding Cool likes to keep its radar focused on the future – like what's in store with October 26th's S02E04: "Black Tie Optional." Along with an image gallery, we've got an overview offering up some important intel: Bill (Gehlfuss) and Colin (Ellis) have to go undercover at a gala event to shut down some serious espionage – even as Bill continues processing what he's learned about his dad. And let's be honest: you can't really go wrong with an episode that has Ellis sporting a tuxedo.

CIA Season 2 – S02E03: "Radio Active" & S02E04: "Black Tie Optional"

CIA Season 2 Episode 3: "Radio Active" – In order to stop a terrorist cell carrying out a chemical bombing at an unknown location in the city, the team joins forces with an old school code breaker who is suffering from agoraphobia. Together, they decipher a seemingly unbreakable cipher. Meanwhile, Colin wrestles with Toni's return to the field, and Bill braces for Katie's response to his recent admission. Written by Alex Berger and directed by Milena Govich.

CIA Season 2 Episode 4: "Black Tie Optional" – When a prominent investor begins selling highly sensitive information to Korean agents, the team must go deep undercover at a high-end gala event to prevent a deadly invasion. Meanwhile, Bill struggles with troubling discoveries of his father's past. Written by Brendan Feeney and directed by Cory Bowles.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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