Classic Canine Hero Underdog Takes Flight At Heritage Auctions

Underdog first aired in October of 1964 and ran for three years, until March 1967. This superhero cartoon followed the eponymous Underdog, a dog with superpowers that seemed inspired by Superman. He even had an alter ego called Shoeshine Boy, who was quite a bit like Clark Kent. Shoeshine Boy would crack into action when his love, Sweet Polly Purebred, was in danger at the hands of one of the main villains of the series, including Simon Bar Sinister, Riff Raff, Electric Eel, Battyman, Tap Tap the Chisler, and Overcat. Shoeshine Boy would transform into the powerful, rhyming hero Underdog. The series would later be adapted into a movie in 2005, where the character was played by a beagle named Leo and voiced by Jason Lee. Currently, the latest Underdog media is a comic book series from American Mythology Productions. Let's take a look at a new auction up at Heritage featuring an original illustration of the character.

"There's no need to fear – Underdog is here!" Presented is an excellent original illustration featuring an enormous full-figure image of the one and only Underdog, based on the classic 1964 animated series. Signed by artist Richard Maurizio, this piece is rendered in mixed media on a large 20" x 30" illustration board. Richard Maurizio is a veteran artist who has produced work for Warner Bros, Turner Entertainment, Universal Studios, Sony Signatures, and Archie Comics. His credits include developing educational and children's books as well as co-producing a Tom & Jerry comic strip for five years. His licensing work includes Looney Tunes, The Animaniacs, Underdog, Thunder Agents, Jetta, Munsters, Godzilla sketch cards, and The Wizard of OZ. This must-have piece shows minor handling and edge wear, and the condition is Very Good.

Fans of Underdog and classic animation can find this listing at Heritage Auctions by clicking right here. Best of luck to everyone bidding on this original illustration and hoping to bring it home.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.