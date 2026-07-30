Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Clueless

Clueless Sequel Series Set at Paramount+; Alicia Silverstone Returning

Paramount+ has given a green light for a sequel to Clueless, with Alicia Silverstone returning as Cher Horowitz and executive-producing.

Article Summary Paramount+ has greenlit a Clueless sequel series, with Alicia Silverstone returning as Cher Horowitz.

Silverstone will also executive-produce, alongside Amy Heckerling, Robert Lawrence, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Jordan Weiss.

The new Clueless series is set 30 years after the film, with Cher juggling business success, motherhood, and a teen daughter.

After Peacock passed on the project, Paramount+ picked up the Clueless sequel, with filming expected in Los Angeles in 2027.

A little more than three months after the news hit that Peacock had passed on the project, Paramount+ has given a limited series green light for a sequel series to writer-director Amy Heckerling's 1995 movie Clueless, with Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher Horowitz and executive-producing. Fake Empire's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl) and Jordan Weiss (Dollface) are writing the series and serving as executive producers. With CBS Studios producing, the series would also see Heckerling and the original film's producer, Robert Lawrence, serving as executive producers. Now, Variety is reporting exclusively that Peacock has decided not to move forward with the series, with the producers expected to shop the project to new buyers. With filming expected to kick off in Los Angeles in 2027, the series picks up 30 years after the original film, with beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher having figured out a lot: She's successful in business and has mastered motherhood – that is, until her daughter's high school years. Suddenly, Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel "clueless" all over again.

During a January interview with E! News, Silverstone was asked about the upcoming series. Sharing how much she enjoyed returning to the "Clueless" universe for the commercial, Silverstone added that she will be happy to step back into those Mary Janes, or upgraded from a Mary Jane now but, we'll see." That said, she noted that they are still at "very baby stages" so specific details weren't available yet. As for what she's looking for in the series, Silverstone referred to the diversity of the four recent projects she's starred in to demonstrate that she's seeking "juicy characters" to play. Here's a look at the clip:

Following the success of the Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd-starring film, there were several attempts at series adaptations. Previously, a series was in development at Peacock that would've focused on Dash's Dionne, but it never received a series order. But back in the 90s, Paramount Network Television and Heckerling had a three-season success story (on ABC and UPN), with the half-hour comedy series starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher (Silverstone wasn't available to reprise her role) and Dash returning as Dionne.

Based loosely on Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, the film is just the latest to get the spotlight in terms of remakes, reboots, and prequel/sequel series (as we're seeing with Prime Video's Legally Blonde prequel series and the six-season success story that was Netflix's "Karate Kid" sequel series, Cobra Kai). Though this newest attempt at a series is now being shopped, it was previously reported that Peacock, despite its previous efforts, had high hopes for a Clueless series, with Schwartz, Savage & Weiss, and Silverstein coming aboard to dial up the interest. Silverstone previously reprised her role as Cher for a Super Bowl ad two years ago.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!