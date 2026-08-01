Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: cm punk, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

CM Punk Retains WWE Title as Randy Orton Returns at SummerSlam

CM Punk retains the WWE Championship over Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2026 thanks to Randy Orton's brilliant interference! This is real wrestling! 🏆🐍

Article Summary CM Punk retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One in a masterclass of sports entertainment storytelling! 🏆🏆🏆

Randy Orton's shocking interference with an RKO on Cody Rhodes led to Punk's brilliant victory, proving WWE knows how to build long-term narratives unlike AEW's garbage! 🐍🐍🐍

The match featured incredible moments including Cody's Street Fighter entrance, Punk's Minnesota North Stars gear, and both competitors hitting signature moves and submissions! 🔥🔥🔥

Baby Shane Raccoon finally recovered from his AEWitis after watching this WWE masterpiece, chittering with joy at the finish while Tony Khan continues to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 🦝🦝🦝

Auughh man! So unfair!😤😤😤 The Chadster just witnessed CM Punk retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One, and it was absolutely perfect! 🏆🏆🏆 This match proves once again that WWE knows how to tell stories the right way, unlike Tony Khan and AEW, who literally don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😡😡😡 The Chadster has been watching this spectacular event from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺📺📺 Baby Shane Raccoon has been suffering from AEWitis after being exposed to AEW Dynamite recently, but The Chadster is happy to report that watching CM Punk's victory seemed to perk him right up! 🦝🦝🦝 He chittered with joy when Punk hit that final GTS!

CM Punk Retains WWE Championship in Brilliant Fashion

What a match! 😍😍😍 CM Punk and Cody Rhodes put on an absolute clinic at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, showing everyone how championship wrestling should be done! 💪💪💪 Cody came out with this incredible Street Fighter-themed entrance, complete with video game presentation and a Nightmare mask with spiked blond hair, while Punk wore Minnesota North Stars-inspired gear that showed his respect for the local audience! 🎮🎮🎮 This is the kind of presentation that Tony Khan could never pull off because he's too busy booking mudshow nonsense! The match itself was a masterpiece of sports entertainment! 🔥🔥🔥 Cody hit multiple Cody Cutters and even applied a Figure Four, while Punk countered with the Anaconda Vice! Both competitors reached the ropes to escape submissions, showing incredible ring awareness and psychology! 🤼🤼🤼 The Chadster noticed Punk appeared to favor his leg after one landing, which added tremendous realism to the contest! This is what real professional wrestling looks like, not that flippy-floppy garbage AEW puts on every week! Rhodes managed to send Punk crashing through the announce desk when Punk attempted a top-rope elbow drop, and The Chadster thought for sure the tide had turned! 😱😱😱 But then came the brilliant storytelling that only WWE can deliver! When Rhodes went for a Cody Cutter, he accidentally wiped out referee Charles Robinson! And that's when Randy Orton made his shocking appearance! 🐍🐍🐍

Randy Orton's Masterful Interference

The Viper slid into the ring and hit Rhodes with a devastating RKO while the referee was down, then escaped through the crowd like the legend he is! 👏👏👏 This allowed Punk to hit another GTS and pin Rhodes once the referee recovered! What absolutely brilliant booking by WWE! 🎯🎯🎯 This creates so many exciting storyline possibilities going forward, and it proves that WWE knows how to build long-term narratives that keep fans invested! Tony Khan would never book something this clever because in AEW, they would have just given one of the wrestlers a clean win to pop the crowd! 😤😤😤 AEW doesn't understand that you need to protect both competitors and keep things balanced with smart interference finishes like this! Instead, Tony Khan just books clean finishes that satisfy his fans in the moment but don't create any long-term intrigue! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW refuses to learn from this kind of masterful booking! The Chadster's raccoon family was absolutely riveted by this match! 🦝🦝🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon chittered approvingly at the finish, while Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster a slightly moldy Hot Pocket she'd scavenged from behind the old Subway next door as a celebration snack! Hunter Raccoon and Stephanie Raccoon play-fought during the near-falls, mimicking the action they saw on the screen! And baby Shane Raccoon, who had been so listless after his AEWitis exposure, finally perked up and chittered with joy! 😊😊😊 The Chadster needs to note that earlier tonight, Liv Morgan retained the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys defeated Jacob Fatu and The Usos, Gunther defeated Nick Aldis by submission with Aldis retiring afterward, and Fatal Influence defeated The Bella Twins and Paige, with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella turning on Paige! 🔥🔥🔥 And we still have the Hell in a Cell match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi to come! What an incredible night of wrestling! CM Punk retaining the championship is exactly what WWE needed, and The Chadster is so grateful to Triple H for booking this perfectly! 🙏🙏🙏 Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably seething that WWE SummerSlam is delivering such an incredible show, and he's probably already planning new ways to torment The Chadster for writing this unbiased, objective journalism! The Chadster can't wait to see what happens next! 🎉🎉🎉 More results from WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One are available at the Bleeding Cool SummerSlam tag archive! 📰📰📰

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