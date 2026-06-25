Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: CMA Fest

CMA Fest 2026: Our Viewing Guide to Tonight's Big Country Music Event

Hosted by Riley Green and Lara Spencer, here's your preview/viewing guide for tonight's CMA Fest presented by SoFi (CMA Fest 2026) on ABC.

Article Summary CMA Fest 2026 airs tonight on ABC at 8/7c, hosted by Riley Green and Lara Spencer, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

The CMA Fest 2026 lineup includes Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, and more.

SoFi joins CMA Fest 2026 as presenting sponsor, highlighting Deana Carter and Shaboozey’s live “Cowgirl” performance.

Get a full CMA Fest 2026 viewing guide with performer details, preview videos, the official playlist, and 2027 festival dates.

Tonight, multi-award-winning country star Riley Green and Emmy Award-winning anchor and host from ABC's Good Morning America, Lara Spencer, will host the Country Music Association and ABC's CMA Fest presented by SoFi (CMA Fest 2026). The three-hour concert event spotlights Country Music's biggest stars with memorable performances, exclusive collaborations, and must-see surprises from the 53rd CMA Fest in downtown Nashville. Offering viewers front-row access to one of Country Music's most star-studded weekends, the festivities kick off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on ABC (and streaming the following day on Hulu). To make sure that you're ready for the big night, we've got a preview/viewing guide waiting for you below – including a rundown of who's performing, a video & image gallery, the official CMA Fest 2026 playlist, and much more.

Who's On Tap to Perform During CMA Fest 2026? Featured performers for CMA Fest 2026 include Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, The Band Perry, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Fetty Wap, Florida Georgia Line, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Michael McDonald, Molly Tuttle, The Red Clay Strays, Ricky Skaggs, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Shay Morgan, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, and Zach Top.

What's the Deal with SoFi and CMA Fest 2026? SoFi is the first-ever broadcast presenting sponsor and official bank of CMA Fest 2026, in a partnership that looks to inspire people to achieve financial independence through the power of music. As part of this sponsorship, SoFi will be spotlighting exciting performances, including country legend Deana Carter and a first-ever live performance of Shaboozey's newest single, "Cowgirl."

What About After CMA Fest 2026? Country music fans can already start looking ahead to next year's celebration. The 54th CMA Fest is set to return to Nashville from Thursday, June 10, through Sunday, June 13, 2027, continuing its legacy as the longest-running Country Music festival in the world. Fans can expect four days and nights filled with show-stopping performances, special collaborations, and unique experiences you can't find anywhere else.

Do You Have Any Images or Video Previews for CMA Fest 2026? Oh, yeah. You could say that. Along with a CMA Fest 2026 trailer, we also have a pair of featurettes spotlighting some of the artists who performed at CMA Fest 2026. Following that, we have the image gallery for CMA Fest 2026 – possibly one of the largest image galleries we've ever put together:

Get ready for The Music Event of Summer! 🎶 Watch every unforgettable moment from #CMAfest presented by @SoFi on Thursday, June 25, at 8/7c on ABC and next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/JVNSdEzKhq — ABC (@ABCNetwork) June 12, 2026

Passing the country spirit from one artist to the next! 🤠 Watch them take the stage at #CMAfest presented by @SoFi tomorrow at 8/7c on ABC and stream next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/fc6AuTMUNq — ABC (@ABCNetwork) June 24, 2026

Emoji challenge: accepted 😎 Don't miss these iconic artists performing at #CMAfest presented by @SoFi Thursday at 8/7c on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Cs9eyt7d8I — ABC (@ABCNetwork) June 23, 2026

If you're interested in hearing some of the best from the artists you'll be seeing tonight during CMA Fest 2026, you can check out the official YouTube playlist – with Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" kicking it off:

For more than 50 years, CMA Fest has united the Country Music community, bringing fans, artists, and industry professionals together for four unforgettable days in the heart of Nashville. What began in 1972 as Fan Fair with just 5,000 attendees has evolved into the longest-running Country Music festival in the world, drawing an estimated 95,000 daily attendees.

CMA Fest 2026 is more than a festival—it's a celebration of the connection between artists and fans, featuring hundreds of performances and collaborations across multiple stages, once-in-a-lifetime moments, and the vibrant energy of Nashville, all fueling something bigger than the event itself.

Through the participation of artists and the broader Country Music community, a portion of proceeds support music education initiatives nationwide through the CMA Foundation. This year marks the 23rd consecutive year that CMA has produced a summer music program to air as a network television special on ABC and Hulu.

CMA Fest 2026 is a production of the Country Music Association, executive produced and written by Robert Deaton and directed by Alan Carter. With CMA Fest 2026 airing, CMA celebrates 23 straight years of producing a summer concert TV special.

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