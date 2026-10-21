Posted in: ABC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: CMA, Dolly Parton

CMA Presents A Celebration of Dolly Parton TONIGHT: Our Viewing Guide

Kicking off TONIGHT at 9 pm EDT on ABC and Disney+, here's a preview for CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton.

Article Summary Dolly Parton tribute special airs live TONIGHT, 9-11 pm EDT on ABC and Disney+, from Belmont University in Nashville.

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You honors Dolly Parton with a two-hour event celebrating her life, music, and legacy.

Performers include Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Brad Paisley, and more.

The Dolly Parton special also supports Imagination Library, with proceeds helping provide free books to children worldwide.

Airing and streaming live from Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, the Country Music Association (CMA), ABC, and a star-studded lineup of artists will pay tribute to music legend and pop culture icon Dolly Parton with CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton. First announced in September and executive-produced by Robert Deaton, the two-hour live television tribute will air on ABC and Disney+ in the U.S. and internationally (and the following day on Hulu) TONIGHT, from 9-11 pm EDT. With that in mind, we have a rundown on what you need to know about the special tribute event, including who's set to perform, how the event will help continue the mission of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and much more (including some extras looking back on Parton's life and career).

What Can Viewers Expect From "CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton"?

Spanning multiple generations and genres – from some of Parton's fellow Country Music Hall of Fame members to country's biggest current stars and acclaimed voices from bluegrass, Broadway, and beyond – the lineup reflects Parton's incredible influence while tracing the full arc of her career:

Ashley McBryde, Béla Fleck, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Lukas Nelson, Molly Tuttle, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Sierra Hull, Vince Gill, and Zac Brown will perform, with Amy Grant and Kimberly Williams-Paisley joining as special guests.

A Belmont University student ensemble will also participate in a performance, reflecting the university's ongoing "Dolly U" programming that seeks to engage students in learning from Parton's career, artistry, and entrepreneurial legacy.

Additional surprise tributes from friends across the entertainment world will also be featured throughout the special.

"CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton" Is Doing Some Good:

In conjunction with the special, CMA and Belmont University will donate proceeds to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, continuing a legacy that gives millions of children the gift of a free book each month and inspires a lifelong love of reading.

In addition, Disney is supporting Imagination Library to further its mission of inspiring children to imagine their possibilities.

About the Country Music Association: Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961 to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music's highest honor. Music industry professionals and companies across the U.S. and around the globe are members of CMA. The organization serves as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advances the growth of Country Music worldwide. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a three-hour network television special, "CMA Fest"; and "CMA Country Christmas."

About Belmont University: Located near the heart of thriving Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University consists of approximately 9,000 students who come from every state and 33 countries. The University is nationally recognized for its innovative approach and its commitment to undergraduate teaching (U.S. News & World Report). As a Christ-centered, student-focused community, Belmont's mission is to develop diverse leaders of purpose, character, and wisdom who possess a transformational mindset and are eager and equipped to make the world a better place. With more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master's programs and eight doctoral degrees, Belmont University aims to be the leading Christ-centered university in the world, producing leaders who will radically champion the pursuit of life abundant for all people.

About Dolly Parton's Imagination Library: Launched in 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is the world's leading early childhood book-gifting program and the flagship initiative of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since its founding, the program has gifted more than 300 million free books to children across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. Each month, the Imagination Library mails over 3 million high-quality, age-appropriate books directly to children's homes. Every enrolled child receives one book per month from birth to age five, at no cost to families.

Inspired by her father's inability to read and write, Dolly created the Imagination Library in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee, to inspire a love of reading from the earliest years. In true Dolly fashion, she soon shared that dream with other communities that wanted to give their children the same opportunity to Dream More, Learn More, Care More, and Be More.

The program is made possible through the continued support of Dolly's Estate and The Dollywood Foundation, which invest in the partnerships, resources, and systems that empower thousands of Local Program Partners. These local partners build awareness and provide the funding needed to cover the wholesale cost of the books and mailing for children in their communities. Together, this unique partnership helps place books into the homes—and hearts—of millions of children around the world.

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