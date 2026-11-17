Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: CMAs, Country Music Awards

CMAs Countdown Preview: Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker & 60 Years of CMAs

Kicking off tonight at 10 pm ET, here's our preview for Darius, Dolly and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts.

Article Summary Robin Roberts hosts ABC’s CMAs countdown special Tuesday at 10 pm ET, previewing Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Darius Rucker’s new documentary takes center stage, with Robin Roberts exploring his life, career highs, and hardships.

Lainey Wilson previews the 60th CMA Awards, sharing what Dolly Parton taught her ahead of country music’s big night.

The CMAs special also celebrates 60 years of iconic performances, plus tributes and appearances from top country stars.

Before Country Music's Biggest Night hits ABC, Disney+, and Hulu screens on Wednesday night, ABC News will take viewers backstage and center stage with some of Country music's biggest names in Darius, Dolly and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts. Celebrating her 16th year as part of the annual tradition, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts returns to host the primetime special that will celebrate six decades of unforgettable Country Music Awards (CMAs) performances, iconic artists, and defining moments in country music. Here's an updated preview/viewer's guide to tonight's special:

When/Where Can I Watch "Darius, Dolly and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts"? The one-hour special airs on Tuesday, November 17th (10-11 pm EST), on ABC.

What Can I Expect from "Darius, Dolly and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts"?

In the primetime special, Roberts offers viewers a look at Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie, the new feature-length documentary that explores the triumphs and hardships that shaped the life and career of country music star Darius Rucker .

. Roberts also sits down with Lainey Wilson , who shares a preview of Country Music's Biggest Night and the lessons she learned from the legendary Dolly Parton.

, who shares a preview of Country Music's Biggest Night and the lessons she learned from the legendary Dolly Parton. Roberts will also look back at six decades of groundbreaking performances, unforgettable collaborations, and the artists who have made the CMA's a beloved tradition for generations of country music fans.

This year, the special will honor cultural icon Dolly Parton, revisiting some of her most unforgettable moments and paying tribute to her unique wit, warmth, unmistakable sparkle and – above all – kindness that made her an enduring icon.

The special also includes appearances by Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Blake Shelton, and more.

Go backstage with some of country music's biggest stars – Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson & Blake Shelton as they get ready to celebrate Country Music's Biggest Night – and celebrate Dolly Parton! The all-new special event, "Darius, Dolly & 60 Years of Celebration – Countdown to the CMA Awards with Robin Roberts" premieres Tuesday night, November 17th at 10/9c on ABC right after Dancing with the Stars! — 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 11, 2026

This year's CMA Awards host, Lainey Wilson, shares how she hopes to honor Dolly Parton's legacy at the show, just three months after her passing. Go backstage to celebrate Country Music's Biggest Night – and celebrate Dolly Parton. Robin Roberts hosts the all-new special airs Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10/9c on ABC Network. — 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 13, 2026

It's almost time for Country Music's Biggest Night! Robin Roberts and Lainey Wilson are together giving a first-look at the ceremony and how Lainey is preparing to step into the spotlight again as host. The all-new special event "Darius, Dolly & 60 Years of Celebration – Countdown to the CMA Awards with Robin Roberts" premieres tomorrow night, Tuesday Nov. 17th at 10/9c on ABC. #CMAawards #LaineyWilson — 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 16, 2026

As ABC News counts down to the 60th CMA Awards, Robin Roberts looks back on her unforgettable interviews with music legend Dolly Parton and reflects on the impact that Dolly left on the world. Tune in tomorrow night as Robin Roberts marks her 16th year hosting the annual celebration of country music's most iconic stars. 'Darius, Dolly & 60 Years of Celebration – Countdown to the CMA Awards with Robin Roberts' premieres Tuesday Nov. 17th at 10/9c on ABC. #CMAawards #DollyParton — 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 16, 2026

For Darius, Dolly and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts, Janice Johnston is senior executive producer. David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios. Katie Conway and Emily Whipp are executive producers. Monica Escobedo is senior entertainment producer.

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