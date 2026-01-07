Posted in: Fox, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cnn, fox news, MS NOW

CNN, MS NOW Air Minneapolis Shooting Video; Trump Defends ICE Agents

CNN & MS NOW aired a video calling into question Trump's narrative of what led to the shooting of a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis by ICE agents.

As demands for answers continue to grow amid conflicting reports of what led to the shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, MS NOW, CNN, and FOX News have addressed the matter – with MS NOW and CNN airing a video that's been all over social media that appears to conflict with the Department of Homeland Security's claim that the shooting was an act of self-defense.

In the video, the driver of the vehicle in question is confronted by ICE agents. As the driver pulls away, an agent can be seen approaching from the left to fire into the vehicle. The vehicle would continue moving forward before hitting some parked cars in front of it. The 37-year-old woman who was the victim of the shooting was a U.S. citizen and was not initially targeted by ICE agents.

Horrific. ICE just murdered a woman in Minnesota in broad daylight. This rogue, violent agency has no business in our communities and must be abolished. And the agents involved must be held fully accountable.https://t.co/XuZuT1sAlh — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

"The Secretary of Homeland Security just called it an act of domestic terrorism. She claims the woman was trying to run over ICE agents, and that ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries. We haven't seen every angle of the video, but the one that we just showed you does not appear to show any agents being injured there," MS NOW anchor Katy Tur shared with viewers. Over on CNN, Brianna Kielar explained to viewers that "we, at this point, are going through a number of videos to make sure that what we bring you has been verified." After a warning to viewers, the video was aired – with anchor Boris Sanchez noting that, "The context is very important. We don't know exactly what happened before this footage was captured, so keep that in mind as you watch this."

Over on FOX News, anchor John Roberts explained that they were waiting for the video to be cleared, and "have eyes that are more expert than mine," take a look at it. Still, based on the video he watched, Roberts noted that "Clearly, there are very. very conflicting opinions of what happened," and that "what I saw of it does counteract the narrative that they were trying to push their car out of the snow." That last comment was referring to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and DHS Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, and what they shared as the government's official narrative.

"ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers, and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism," McLaughlin shared in a statement. "An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement, and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots." Noem noted that the alleged attack took place as ICE agents "were attempting to push out their vehicle" from the snow.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that "they are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly, that is bullshit. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed." While an investigation is still ongoing, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Mayor Frey called for peace, with Mayor Frey making it clear what ICE could do to make the situation better:

UPDATE: Trump has checked in on social media, backing up what Noem and McLaughlin claimed took place:

Trump: "I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then… pic.twitter.com/strH301LId — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!