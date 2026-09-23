Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cnn, MS NOW, Politico

CNN, MS NOW, Politico Ban Defended by Trump's Justice Department

Trump's Justice Department defended the ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, arguing "access to the White House is a privilege, not a right."

Article Summary CNN, MS NOW, and Politico sued after Trump revoked White House access, with a court fight over the ban set to begin.

Trump’s Justice Department says CNN access to the White House is a privilege, not a right, under the First Amendment.

The DOJ argues Trump can bar CNN and other outlets over alleged national security risks tied to sensitive reporting.

ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX News backed CNN and the banned outlets, pulling from the TV pool in protest before court.

With only hours to go before Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly is set to hear the news outlets' argument for a temporary restraining order, Trump's Justice Department argued in a late-night court filing that "access to the White House is a privilege, not a right," that Trump was within his rights to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House over "national security" concerns, and that the "President's actions are lawful under the First Amendment." The legal filing is just the latest chapter that began over the weekend, when news teams from the three outlets were denied access to the White House, and their press credentials were revoked. Leading up to today's hearing, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX News issued a joint statement supporting the banned news outlets and announcing their withdrawal from Trump's TV press pool. In addition, several other news outlets and print media offered their support to CNN, MS NOW, and Politico by refusing to cover Trump's events.

"The White House is the home and workplace for the Nation's Commander-in-Chief," reads the filing from Trump's Department of Justice. "Plaintiffs CNN, MSNOW, and Politico have long been granted privileged access to White House grounds. But the President concluded that they have failed to maintain basic minimum 'standards of professionalism and decorum expected of those given access to the White House Complex, including' by 'publishing sensitive or classified information.'" Trump's team cited coverage of the Iran war and Trump's efforts to build a ballroom in the White House as examples of the news outlets threatening the nation's security. Those are grounds enough, the legal filing argues, for Trump to be able to control who has access to certain areas of the White House. "At the very least, the Government may control reporters' access to restricted presidential areas, such as the Oval Office, even for viewpoint-discriminatory reasons," Trump's Justice Department noted.

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