Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cnn, MS NOW, Politico

CNN, MS NOW, Politico Denied White House Access Despite Judge's Ruling

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico are seeking an emergency court hearing after being denied White House access despite a judge's ruling.

UPDATE (10:15 am ET): Despite Judge Timothy Kelly issuing a temporary restraining order immediately reinstating the news outlets' access to the White House, news teams from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were still denied access by Trump and his people and had their press credentials seized on Thursday. CNN's Betsy Klein was forced to do a standup from outside the White House gates, while one of Politico's correspondents, as well as MS NOW reporter Laura Barrón-López and a producer, were denied access and had their passes seized. The news outlets are requesting an emergency court hearing over Judge Kelly's ruling being ignored by Trump's White House:

NEW: Attorneys for CNN/MSNOW ask for emergency court hearing, arguing their journalists are still being denied access to White House Filing: "This morning journalists

from each of CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO attempted to enter the White House and were

turned away, and Secret… pic.twitter.com/LN4t0VH4Sz — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 24, 2026

There were signs that things weren't going to go Donald Trump's way on Wednesday when Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly questioned whether CNN, MS NOW, and Politico had been given due process before the White House pulled their press credentials in retaliation for their reporting. On Thursday, those signs proved correct when Judge Kelly granted the news outlets' request for a temporary restraining order (TRO). That means the White House must immediately reinstate CNN, MS NOW, and Politico's press access – at least, for the next 14 days – as the news outlets' First and Fifth Amendment lawsuit against Trump's ban plays out in court.

In the decision that was released shortly after midnight on Thursday, Judge Kelly ruled that the White House must "immediately return, reinstate, and restore the White House 'hard pass' press credentials held by employees of CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO that were revoked on or about September 18, 2026, until further Order of the Court or the expiration of this Temporary Restraining Order" (you can check out the complete ruling online). The judge granted the TRO after determining that CNN, MS NOW, and Politico would most likely be able to prove their claims "at least on their Fifth Amendment procedural due process claim." Adding to Judge Kelly's decision was the fact that the news outlets "did not receive notice and an opportunity to be heard before their hard passes were revoked," though the news outlets' claim of First Amendment violations was not addressed in the ruling to grant the TRO.

Trump's Justice Department argued in a court filing prior to Judge Kelly's decision that "access to the White House is a privilege, not a right," that Trump was within his rights to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House over "national security" concerns, and that the "President's actions are lawful under the First Amendment." Today's ruling is just the latest chapter in a story that began last weekend, when news teams from the three outlets were denied access to the White House, and their press credentials were revoked. Leading up to today's decision, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX News issued a joint statement supporting the banned news outlets and announcing their withdrawal from Trump's TV press pool. In addition, several other news outlets and print media offered their support to CNN, MS NOW, and Politico by refusing to cover Trump's events.

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