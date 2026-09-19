Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cnn, MS NOW, Politico

CNN, MS NOW Reporters Denied White House Access; Press Badges Seized

Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on the free press on Saturday, denying reporters from CNN and MS NOW access to the White House.

Article Summary CNN and MS NOW reporters were denied White House access Saturday after Donald Trump threatened a press ban.

CNN’s Betsy Klein and MS NOW’s Akayla Gardner said their White House press badges were disabled and seized.

CNN called the White House move an illegal assault on press freedom and vowed to keep reporting on the government.

CNN and MS NOW signaled court challenges, escalating Trump’s clash with major news outlets over access.

Donald Trump is following through on his social media threats heading into the weekend that CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were banned from the White House as a "result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" On Saturday, CNN reporter Betsy Klein and MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner reported that their respective news teams were denied access to the White House and had their press credentials seized. "I asked him if he could provide an explanation as to why it had been deactivated," Klein shared with CNN's Kasie Hunt during a live broadcast. "He said he had no further information. I asked him once more if he had any more details he could share with me, and he said that I should be referred to the White House Press Office." In her accounting, Gardner shared that an "officer asked me to hand over my badge. He said that it was disabled. I asked why I was not able to get inside. He said it was above him." CNN and MS NOW have vowed to challenge Trump's move in court.

"Early today, CNN journalists were denied access to the White House grounds. CNN's mission to report on the U.S. government will continue regardless of any attempts to restrict physical access to the White House and other government buildings, or any other attempts to impede our journalism," CNN said in a statement. "We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right."

Here's MS NOW reporter @gardnerakayla describing her arrival at the White House this morning. Her badge didn't work. "The officer asked me to hand over my badge. He said that it was disabled. I asked why I was not able to get inside. He said it was above him." pic.twitter.com/Bfgz6ICm7P — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 19, 2026

CNN's @betsy_klein has also had her White House press badge revoked this morning: "We can do our job anywhere." pic.twitter.com/hOopPUcdFl — Luke Radel (@lukeradel) September 19, 2026

"Early today, CNN journalists were denied access to the White House grounds. CNN's mission to report on the U.S. government will continue regardless of any attempts to restrict physical access to the White House and other government buildings, or any other attempts to impede our journalism," CNN said in a statement. "We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right."

"The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars," MS NOW offered in its statement on Saturday. "MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy." Here's a look at the response posts that went out from both news agencies:

CNN statement following being denied access to the White House grounds this morning: pic.twitter.com/7Ox03COW0o — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 19, 2026

.@msnownews statement on its journalists being denied access to the White House grounds: pic.twitter.com/Svw77LD4kQ — MS NOW Public Relations (@MSNOWComms) September 19, 2026

Shortly after Trump's post on Friday, Politico and CNN issued the following in response:

Politico: "Politico will continue to fairly report on this White House and future ones. We will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights against any attempt to restrict them. The claims that Politico received government subsidies are false and have been thoroughly debunked."

CNN: "CNN stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting. We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government. Should the ban, which President Trump threatened, go ahead, it would be an illegal assault on that fundamental and constitutionally-protected right."

CNN Statement on White House access: pic.twitter.com/X0rMWFfueA — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 18, 2026

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