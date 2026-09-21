Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cnn, MS NOW, Politico

CNN, Politico & MS NOW Suing Trump Administration Over White House Ban

In a joint statement, CNN, Politico, and MS NOW announced they are suing the Trump Administration to have the White House ban lifted.

Article Summary CNN, Politico, and MS NOW are suing the Trump administration after the White House revoked their access.

The CNN-led lawsuit seeks a restraining order and injunction to restore credentials and White House entry.

CNN and the other outlets argue the ban is a direct First Amendment attack and a Fifth Amendment violation.

The complaint says the CNN ban threatens all news organizations and limits public access to independent reporting.

After a weekend that saw Donald Trump follow through on his social media rant to ban the news outlets from the White House, CNN, Politico, and MS NOW have filed a lawsuit against him and other White House officials. Seeing a temporary restraining order and an injunction to have their access restored, the lawsuit argues that Trump's ban "could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles." The news of the lawsuit hit the same morning that the White House removed CNN from the White House pool. "This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes," a joint statement from CNN, Politico, and MS NOW reads, "Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists' credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public's right to independent journalism free from government interference."

"President Trump has said in no uncertain terms that he would prefer only to be covered by news organizations and reporters who praise his administration. But the Constitution does not allow a president or any other government official to deprive the press of their First Amendment rights and liberty and property interests with no notice or process based solely on his dislike of the content of their reporting. The ban is unconstitutional and should be immediately restrained," the lawsuit argues. The news outlets are claiming a violation of the Fifth Amendment's due process clause and First Amendment retaliation and viewpoint discrimination.

Joint statement from CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO: pic.twitter.com/ZBt2qioLD8 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 21, 2026

In addition to CNN, Politico, and MS NOW, the news outlets argue in their lawsuit that the action has a larger negative impact on free speech and journalism, noting that it "inflicts an injury on all news media organizations—who now risk a similar fate if they engage in reporting the President deems insufficiently favorable. And the public at large suffers for however long the unconstitutional ban restricts access to current and complete information about their government. These irreparable harms should not be tolerated for a day longer. The Court should immediately enjoin enforcement of the ban." The lawsuit also names White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, Secret Service Director Sean Curran, and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles as defendants.

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