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CNN, Politico Respond to Trump Banning News Orgs From White House

CNN and Politico have issued statements in response to Donald Trump announcing he was banning them and MS NOW from The White House.

UPDATE (6:45 PM ET): Shortly after Donald Trump announced on his version of social media that he intends to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico over what he claims is unfair reporting, CNN and Politico had issued statements pushing back on the move and reaffirming their commitment to the First Amendment and freedom of the press:

Politico: "Politico will continue to fairly report on this White House and future ones. We will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights against any attempt to restrict them. The claims that Politico received government subsidies are false and have been thoroughly debunked."

CNN: "CNN stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting. We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government. Should the ban, which President Trump threatened, go ahead, it would be an illegal assault on that fundamental and constitutionally-protected right."

CNN Statement on White House access: pic.twitter.com/X0rMWFfueA — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 18, 2026

In his latest effort to distract from the economic disaster he's made the country, Donald Trump took to his version of social media to announce that he was banning CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from The White House. Saying that it takes effect immediately, someone who was allegedly Trump posted that the ban was a "result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" Trump continued, "Media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow." Translation? Trump wants a network of propaganda machines that do nothing but feed his black hole of an ego. Of course, as many details on how the ban would be implemented were released as there were for Trump's health plan: zip. There's also the not-so-small matter of whether this could withstand a First Amendment legal challenge.

If the move sounds familiar, that's because it's the same one that Trump and his folks hit the Associated Press with back in February 2025. Because they refused to play along with Trump's "Gulf of Mexico" name game, Trump banned AP reporters from the Oval Office, Air Force One, and events involving a smaller press corps (with AP currently seeking relief in court via a lawsuit that's still pending). Looking at the bigger picture, we've seen Trump take legal action against outlets like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the BBC. Then, we have those press moments aboard Air Force One, before he departs, or at special events, where he takes cheap personal shots at reporters from ABC News, NBC News, and other outlets. And let's not forget Disney-owned ABC's First Amendment lawsuit, claiming that the FCC is retaliating against ABC News' coverage of Trump by ordering seven large stations to submit for early license renewal.

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