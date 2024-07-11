Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, preview, Season 6

Cobra Kai: New Final Season Key Art Poster Adds to Season 6 Mystery

Check out a very interesting key art poster for the sixth and final season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai, with Part 1 set to hit Netflix on July 18th.

In one week, it's the beginning of the end. On July 18th, the sixth and final season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai will hit our screens (with the second part dropping on November 28th and the big Finale Event lined up for 2025). Finding themselves eliminated from the Valley, Daniel (Macchio), Johnny (Zabka), and the others realize that the only way to make things right is to decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championship of karate. With so much at stake, fans are being treated to a very interesting series of new key art posters – with the first including the tagline "Patience Will Be Tested" and one of the best visuals we've seen for a series poster in a long time. For this go around, the tagline is "Secrets Will Be Uncovered," with some visuals dropping a ten-ton hint that there are key facts in the "Karate Kid" timeline that we're not aware of that are going to come into play in some very big ways.

And here's a look back at the sneak preview that was released last week – followed by what else we know about the final season:

Mike Barnes is here to push Miyagi-Do to their limits. 👊 And it's his way or the highway. The final fight begins July 18. pic.twitter.com/eQubjEXlN1 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) July 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's an updated image gallery that was also released by Netflix – followed by a rundown of the previous teasers/announcements that were released leading up to the epic three-part finale:

Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Now, here's a look back at previously released previews for the final season:

Netflix's Cobra Kai is written and executive-produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios – along with Susan Ekins (in association with Sony Pictures Television), with Macchio and Zabka also serving as executive producers. The first five seasons of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series are currently streaming on Netflix.

