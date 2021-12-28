Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser: Eagle Fang Goes "Fishing" for a High Honor

Returning New Year's Eve, the fourth season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series Cobra Kai finds Martin Kove's Kreese and Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) looking to put an end to their Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) "problem" via the Under-18 All Valley 51st Karate Championship. Because this year's tournament is about much more than trophies and bragging rights- it's for the heart and soul of the community. And when a winner is decided, someone's dojo will be closing its doors for good. So if Daniel's Miyagi-Do and Johnny's Eagle Fang dojos stand any chance of winning, the two senseis will have to find a way to work together. This leads to the following sneak preview, as Daniel offers Eagle Fang's students a chance to heighten their skills with a bit of "fishing." and as you're about to see, there is a high honor in play for the winner. A high honor indeed…

Here's a look at the latest sneak preview for Netflix's Cobra Kai, returning for its fourth season on December 31st:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Clip: Fishing | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mW43tSQ_jIg)

Here's a look back at Schlossberg's tweet from last week offering a spoiler early warning to the Cobra Kai fandom, with the series returning to Netflix for its fourth season on December 31st (and the fifth season having recently wrapped filming):

If you're a hardcore CK fan, and you don't want Season 4 spoilers, and you're reading this tweet, you're already playing with fire. The show comes out next week, and between now and then there will be leaks and spoilers, so now is not the time to scour the internet for info. — Hayden Schlossberg (@McSchlossberg) December 22, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Remember how we mentioned earlier how Daniel and Johnny are going to have to merge their teaching styles if they have any chance at taking down Kreese and Silver? As you're about to see in the following preview for the fourth season, that's a lot easier said than done when the duo gets a rough first lesson in just how different their sensei styles are (though Johnny does make an excellent point about the rock):

Every legacy and every rivalry has led to this. Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres worldwide on December 31, 2021- now here's a look at the official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3uX4uwrAaY)

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Here's a look back at the teaser that laid it all out for the viewers when it comes to the All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8eRMQtjCBE)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.