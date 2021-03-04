Cody Rhodes Says Pat McAfee Wants Job in AEW; McAfee Responds

Inter-company pro wrestling drama swept the industry Wednesday afternoon after Cody Rhodes accused Pat McAfee of constantly trying to get a job in AEW. Cody casually dropped the diss during a conference call for the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV in response to McAfee doubting that Cody's then-upcoming match with Shaq, which took place on AEW Dynamite tonight, would be the best celebrity match ever. McAfee himself was highly praised for his own celebrity wrestling match last year in NXT.

Here's what Cody Rhodes had to say about McAfee and his then-upcoming match with Shaq:

Well, I think, you know, I didn't see this particular comment, especially from Pat, which is super bizarre because I'm pretty sure Pat's trying to get a job at AEW like every other day, but that's another conversation. I like that Shaq made that comment. I stand by that comment myself. I'd make the same one because you have to continue to raise the bar. There's a lot of old veteran wrestlers who have these opinions on how you're supposed to do a celebrity match. My opinion is this: you have to wrestle. If you're showing up for a wrestling match, you have to wrestle. It can't be, 'oh, they're not from our world, they shouldn't be able to lock up,' none of that. Shaq trained. I never trained with them, but he trained for this. So I anticipate he's going to know his way around the ring to a degree. And now, he doesn't have the experience that I have for sure, but if he did train, and we're talking about a multiple-time world champion in the NBA, we're talking about a former MVP, that athleticism is once in a lifetime athleticism, which is where I would be confident, saying, hopefully it is the best celebrity match of all time, because if he did train and he is the man we know that is Shaq, then, by all means. I hope we can set a new standard and raise that bar and not only set a new standard, but perhaps give a different outlook on what a celebrity or crossover type match should be.

McAfee, however, responded to say that what Cody said is not true and that he is actually contemplating retirement more than going to AEW (though he did not deny that he ever tried to get a job in AEW or that he would take one if offered).

I heard @CodyRhodes said I've been trying to get a job.. That is not true I've actually been contemplating retirement #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/8JGefWeVle — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2021

If McAfee did want a job in AEW, it would seem foolish for AEW not to give him one, considering how good he's been in his NXT appearances.

Keeping checking back, as Bleeding Cool is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for most clickbait articles churned out of the transcript of a pro wrestling media call, so we'll have lots more on the way from Cody Rhodes and AEW in the coming days.