Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Coffin Moon, jessica biel, Paramount TV Studios

Coffin Moon: Jessica Biel, Paramount TV Studios Team For Horror Series

Paramount TV Studios and Iron Ocean, Jessica Biel's production banner, are teaming to bring the horror novel Coffin Moon to life as a series.

Article Summary Coffin Moon is headed to series at Paramount TV Studios, with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple producing via Iron Ocean.

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue will adapt Coffin Moon, with novelist Keigh Rosson onboard as consulting producer.

The Coffin Moon series draws from Rosson’s 1975-set horror novel about grief, revenge, and a vampire haunting Portland.

Coffin Moon could deliver the kind of dark, emotionally bruising vampire series horror fans have been waiting to see.

Coffin Moon is getting a series adaptation at Paramount TV Studios, in partnership with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple's production company, Iron Ocean, to bring it to life. Keigh Rosson released the novel that the show will be based on last year. Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Painkiller) are attached to adapt and showrun, with Rosson serving as a consulting producer. Deadline Hollywood had the news.

What "Coffin Moon" Is All About…

Here is the synopsis of the novel, which was released in paperback today: "It's the winter of 1975, and Portland, Oregon, is all sleet and neon. Duane Minor is back home after a tour in Vietnam, a bartender just trying to stay sober, save his marriage with his wife, Heidi, and connect with his thirteen-year-old niece, Julia, now that he's responsible for raising her. Things aren't easy, but Minor is scraping by. Then a vampire walks into his bar and ruins his life. When Minor crosses John Varley, a killer who sleeps during the day beneath loose drifts of earth and grows teeth in the light of the moon, Varley brutally retaliates by murdering Heidi, leaving Minor broken with guilt and Julia filled with rage. What's left of their splintered family is united by only one desire: vengeance."

This feels like a really depressing story, which could be a good thing. I haven't seen any of Harpster and Fitzerman-Blue's previous work, so I am not sure how heavy-handed they get with material like this, but this is the kind of dark story I can, pardon the pun, sink my teeth into. Paramount's involvement also raises a red flag, but if nothing else, I am now really interested in reading the novel. I feel like it's been a while since we had a really good vampire series, though that may be because I haven't seen the ones people like, or they haven't debuted yet. Let's keep an eye on this one.

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