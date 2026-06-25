Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: common side effects

Common Side Effects Returns in 2027; New Season 2 Images Released

Returning to Adult Swim in 2027, check out new images from series co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely's Common Side Effects Season 2.

Article Summary Adult Swim confirms Common Side Effects Season 2 is set to return in 2027, over a year after the renewal news broke.

Joe Bennett and Steve Hely say they’re thrilled to keep pushing animation and storytelling boundaries with Season 2.

The Common Side Effects renewal follows an enthusiastic fan response, with Adult Swim praising viewers for backing the series.

Annecy buzz puts Common Side Effects back in focus as the award-winning animated series gears up for its 2027 comeback.

It's hard to believe, but it's actually been close to 16 months since the news first hit that series co-creators Joe Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep), and Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels's (King of the Hill) Common Side Effects would be back for a second season. Now, with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in full swing, Adult Swim has released an image gallery for the award-winning animated series's return, with Season 2 set to hit screens in 2027.

"We are grateful for the enthusiastic response to 'Common Side Effects' and are thrilled to continue exploring this world with our amazing team and the fans who have embraced the show. The opportunity to push the boundaries of animation and storytelling on Adult Swim is like a wonderful mushroom dream. Our goal with the show is to transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit. For now, we will settle for a second season," Bennett and Hely shared when the Season 2 news was first announced.

The hit animated series spotlights Marshall (Dave King) and Frances (Emily Pendergast), two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world's greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won't be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. "Joe and Steve did their job by crafting a boundary-pushing and genre-defining piece of television that re-frames what 'adult animation' is capable of," added Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. "And you all did your job by showing up on Adult Swim and Max to support the show and lighting up your socials to spread the word. So, see? We CAN have nice things."

Adult Swim's Common Side Effects stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Mike Judge, Martha Kelly, Dave King, and Emily Pendergast. The animated series is produced for Adult Swim by Bandera Entertainment and Green Street Pictures.

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