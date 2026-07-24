Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: common side effects

Common Side Effects Season 2: Adult Swim Releases Special First Look

Returning in 2027, check out an extended special first look at series co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely's Common Side Effects Season 2.

Article Summary Adult Swim unveiled a special first look at Common Side Effects Season 2 during San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

The extended preview teases what co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely have planned before the 2027 return.

Common Side Effects Season 2 is expected to arrive on Adult Swim in early 2027 after its breakout first season.

Bennett and Hely celebrated the renewal, promising more boundary-pushing animation and storytelling for the show's return.

Adult Swim had a whole lot to offer during this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 – and we haven't even hit Saturday yet! For example, fans of series co-creators Joe Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (Veep), and Executive Producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels's (King of the Hill) Common Side Effects were treated to an extended look at what's to come with Season 2 before it hits screens in 2027.

Here's a look at the Season 2 images released last month, in conjunction with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, with the second season expected to hit Adult Swim screens in Early 2027:

"We are grateful for the enthusiastic response to 'Common Side Effects' and are thrilled to continue exploring this world with our amazing team and the fans who have embraced the show. The opportunity to push the boundaries of animation and storytelling on Adult Swim is like a wonderful mushroom dream. Our goal with the show is to transform planet Earth and restore the human spirit. For now, we will settle for a second season," Bennett and Hely shared when the Season 2 news was first announced.

The hit animated series spotlights Marshall (Dave King) and Frances (Emily Pendergast), two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world's greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won't be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. "Joe and Steve did their job by crafting a boundary-pushing and genre-defining piece of television that re-frames what 'adult animation' is capable of," added Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. "And you all did your job by showing up on Adult Swim and Max to support the show and lighting up your socials to spread the word. So, see? We CAN have nice things."

Adult Swim's Common Side Effects stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Mike Judge, Martha Kelly, Dave King, and Emily Pendergast. The animated series is produced for Adult Swim by Bandera Entertainment and Green Street Pictures.

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