Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: community

Community EP Levy "Having Conversations" Regularly About Movie Now

EP Steve Levy shared some good news about where things stand with Peacock's Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest-penned Community: The Movie.

Article Summary Community: The Movie remains a matter of when, not if, as Peacock, Dan Harmon, and Andrew Guest keep moving it forward.

EP Steve Levy says he’s having regular Community movie conversations and recently met with Harmon, Guest, and Joel McHale.

Donald Glover says the Community movie is actively in the works and believes Six Seasons & a Movie will happen soon.

Andrew Guest says Community came close to filming after the 2023 strikes, but cast schedules still need to align.

When it comes to Peacock's Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest-penned, Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton)-starring Community: The Movie, it's more a matter of "when" then "if." Up to this point, everyone involved has said it comes down to finding a block of time that works for everyone's increasingly busy schedules. Heading into April, Glover reaffirmed that the promise of "Six Seasons & a Movie" is going to be fulfilled (more on that below).

Checking in with Six Seasons & a Podcast, EP Steve Levy had more fuel to add to the optimism. First up, Levy shared that he's been "having conversations about the Community movie" on a pretty regular basis now, adding that he recently joined Harmon, Guest, and McHale for dinner, where the four updated each other on where things stood. "We're still producing it as best as we can; it's just a slow process," Levy explained. Here's a look at the most recent edition of Six Seasons & a Podcast:

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"We're working on it right now," Glover offered at the end of March. "I know everybody's been saying that for forever, but I swear to you, I'm not lying about this. I really think that something is gonna happen soon." In fact, Glover added that he and his co-stars "were just on the text chain talking about it" before the event. "It's pretty lovey dovey, but when you're on the other side of the world, you will wake up to 83 messages," Glover shared about the chat group.

Donald Glover reassures us that a 'Community' movie really is going to happen soon. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/JyWJWCS91Q — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 31, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Checking in with The Watch podcast near the end of February, Guest shared just how close the project was to filming shortly after the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. "We got very close to shooting that. As the writers' strikes and actors' strikes were ending, all of our cast were available. All of them wanted to do it. We had a line producer. We had a script that we were in the process of starting to rewrite," Guest shared with host Andy Greenwald. But as we've previously heard from members of the cast, it's difficult to get that many talented people's schedules to line up.

As for the suggestion by some that the cast could be filmed at different times and the scenes edited together later, Guest explained why that would dishonor one of the main reasons fans have loved and remained devoted to the series for so long. "The fun and energy of that show is the chemistry between these people in the same room, around a table," Guest noted, adding, "So we have to have them all in the same place at the same time."

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