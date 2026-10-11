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Community Stars Reassure Fans About Movie: "It's Going to Happen"

Community stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong offered an update on where things stand with the Peacock movie during NYCC.

Article Summary Community stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong say the Peacock movie is still happening.

At NYCC 2026, the cast stressed Community: The Movie has funding secured, with scheduling now the main hurdle.

McHale, Pudi, Rash, and Jeong mixed jokes with optimism, repeatedly assuring fans the long-awaited movie is real.

Earlier updates from Donald Glover, Andrew Guest, and Steve Levy echo that Community remains alive but moves slowly.

In case anyone needs a reminder, Peacock's Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest-penned, Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton)-starring Community: The Movie is going to happen. In fact, there's even been some progress over the past few months, with the stumbling blocks going from scheduling and funding to just scheduling. When you're talking about so many famous faces with active careers, that becomes a daunting task. Checking in with TV Insider during New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026, McHale, Pudi, Rash, and Jeong looked to reassure the faithful.

"We shot it. No, did you see The Odyssey?" McHale joked before adding, "I'd say it's at the same place it was. We have the money, and we just need to get the schedules together," joking at the end that the delay was due to "[Ken Jeong]'s insisting on wearing this wardrobe to the movie…" Rash shared, "I've personally been sitting on set since they told us it was going to, so I'm gonna go from here right back to set and just wait." But joking aside, McHale reaffirmed that "it's going to happen," Pudi added, "We believe, we're optimistic," and Jeong drove it home by noting with a laugh, "We have the money."

Checking in with Six Seasons & a Podcast earlier this summer, EP Steve Levy had more fuel to add to the optimism. First up, Levy shared that he's been "having conversations about the Community movie" on a regular basis now, adding that he recently joined Harmon, Guest, and McHale for dinner, where the four updated each other on where things stood. "We're still producing it as best as we can; it's just a slow process," Levy explained. Here's a look at the most recent edition of Six Seasons & a Podcast:

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"We're working on it right now," Glover offered at the end of March. "I know everybody's been saying that for forever, but I swear to you, I'm not lying about this. I really think that something is gonna happen soon." In fact, Glover added that he and his co-stars "were just on the text chain talking about it" before the event. "It's pretty lovey dovey, but when you're on the other side of the world, you will wake up to 83 messages," Glover shared about the chat group.

Donald Glover reassures us that a 'Community' movie really is going to happen soon. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/JyWJWCS91Q — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 31, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Checking in with The Watch podcast near the end of February, Guest shared just how close the project was to filming shortly after the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. "We got very close to shooting that. As the writers' strikes and actors' strikes were ending, all of our cast were available. All of them wanted to do it. We had a line producer. We had a script that we were in the process of starting to rewrite," Guest shared with host Andy Greenwald. But as we've previously heard from members of the cast, it's difficult to get that many talented people's schedules to line up.

As for the suggestion by some that the cast could be filmed at different times and the scenes edited together later, Guest explained why that would dishonor one of the main reasons fans have loved and remained devoted to the series for so long. "The fun and energy of that show is the chemistry between these people in the same room, around a table," Guest noted, adding, "So we have to have them all in the same place at the same time."

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