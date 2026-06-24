Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: conan the barbarian, genndy tartakovsky

Conan: Genndy Tartakovsky Developing Animated Series for Prime Video

During Annecy, we learned Genndy Tartakovsky, Cartoon Network Studios, and Prime Video are developing a Conan the Barbarian animated series.

Article Summary Genndy Tartakovsky is developing a Conan the Barbarian animated series for Prime Video with Cartoon Network Studios.

The Conan series was announced during Prime Video’s presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The official Conan synopsis teases a battle-hardened hero defying gods, fate, and death to save Bêlit.

Tartakovsky will serve as showrunner and executive producer, but the Conan project is still in early development.

After his masterful runs on Primal, Samurai Jack, and many other animated masterpieces, it just feels right that animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky would get a chance to tackles Robert E. Howard's classic character. During Prime Video's presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Wednesday, it was announced that the streamer, Cartoon Network Studios, and Tartakovsky are teaming up for an animated series take on Conan the Barbarian. Here's a look at the official overview that was released (along with the key art we have waiting for you below): "After finding love in the pirate queen, Bêlit, a battle-hardened Conan defies gods, fate and even death to save her from a dark sorcery that threatens to destroy everything." Editorial note? We're already sold… where's the trailer?!?

Today's news comes four years before the 100th anniversary of the character (who first debuted in 1932), and nearly 20 years after Tartakovsky first pitched an animated adaptation of the character (in 2008). The project was being eyed by a number of streaming services, with Prime Video winning out. To be clear, the news comes as the series enters its development stage – which is why no one should be expecting a trailer any time soon. In fact, Tartakovsky joked about just how early on in the production process they were in a pre-taped video message for those attending the Annecy session.

After sharing how much Conan and the opportunity to bring his universe to animated life meant to him, Tartakovsky made it clear that it's going to be some time before we get more than just verbal or written updates. At one point, the artist joked that he was hoping to be able to share some animatics in 2027, and possibly some rough animation in 2028 (please let that just be a joke). Tartakovsky will serve as showrunner and executive producer on Conan the Barbarian, joined by executive producers Darrick Bachman, Fred Malmberg, and Mark Wheeler.

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