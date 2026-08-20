Posted in: Board Games, Games, Movies, Tabletop, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Conludo, the guild, The Guild: Ren Faire'd

Conludo: Day & Wheaton on Games Series Format, Bonding on The Guild

Conludo hosts Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton discuss how they're selecting themes and games, and how they met and bonded over "The Guild."

Article Summary Conludo will pair Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton with friends for free-to-watch game episodes shaped by budget and format.

Day and Wheaton explain Conludo game picks will favor camera-friendly, fast, accessible titles over marathon sessions.

Conludo’s planned themes and games will evolve together as stretch goals determine how many episodes the season can support.

Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton revisit meeting at Acme and bonding through The Guild’s indie spirit and creative freedom.

As filming will start on The Guild: Ren Faire'd reunion movie once the Kickstarter wraps on August 21st, creator Felicia Day and creative bestie Wil Wheaton are fulfilling their next project as part of the fundraiser's stretch goal in the game series Conludo. Having strayed away over the years since the pandemic, the two frequent collaborators are going back to basics, preparing for the themes they set to talk about should they meet the threshold of an entire season's worth of episodes, playing the games they love, and bringing some friends along the way. The duo spoke to Bleeding Cool about how the format of the series will break down, how Day and Wheaton met, and how they bonded over Day's series, The Guild, as the kind of series they always wanted to make while remaining under the radar of greater Hollywood.

Conludo: Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton on Structuring Their Game Journey and How They Became Best Friends with 'The Guild'

Bleeding Cool: How are the games selected? Do you opt for the max number of players? Are there time constraints, like, "Oh, it can't be Monopoly-long?" How does that work?

Day: I think it's a budgetary issue. We're raising money for each episode, and we have hopes that this show, since it's going to be a digital-based show, we don't really have an outlet as of now. We want to make sure it's democratic, and people all over the world can watch it for free, so we're going to figure that out. That is something that we're contemplating. The episodes will go to the backers first, and then released somewhere else after that. So, really, the limiting on doing a 'Gloomhaven' episode is essentially budget, because every minute of editing is going to be expensive, so if we get enough budget…

Wheaton: It's also difficult to take a game like 'Gloomhaven' and make it interesting in 40 minutes, like part of that is…

Day: No, you can't do that.

Wheaton: You know, right?

Day: We need an episode…

Wheaton: Also, we have a lot more show that's not just the game. Other stuff's going on. Some of the criteria we will want is: Does this look good on camera? Does it play quickly? Is it easy to understand? One of the things that I've decided to do is I will not be limiting myself to games that are brand new

Day: Mhmm.

Wheaton: Or games that are even in print. There are a couple of games that are older that I'm crazy about; they're just great games. They're quite fun to play, and I would love to experience them with Felicia and some of our friends. We have different opportunities because the criteria are just slightly different than they were since we're doing something different with this show than we did with our previous show.

You announced 10 episodes if you guys reach those stretch goals. Was it difficult to select said themes?

Day: We don't have all the episodes down because we need to see how many we want to do. We certainly have games we picked out. We have subjects we want to do, and sometimes the subject will inform the game. Sometimes the game will inform the subject. I will say that we are still in fundraising territory. It would be fantastic if we raised 5.5 million, got all 10 episodes done, and supplemented the movie in a way where we can add days. I mean, all of it is very holistic. We have a few more days until August 21st, and then we will be able to go into production on the movie, and then Conludo will be shot afterward, so we have time.

Going back, how did you both meet?

Wheaton: We were both writers and performers at the Acme Comedy Theater. Felicia, it's like 20 years ago.

Day: Don't say it. It's more than 20 years ago.

Wheaton: One of Felicia's writing teachers was a scene partner of mine and a writing partner of mine. I remember her name is Kim Evey. I loved writing with her, and we wrote some really funny sketches together. She and I were in the Saturday night show, and Felicia was in the Sunday show. When I was in the Sunday show, the Saturday show came to see us, and it was like the upperclassmen were coming to see our show, and it was fun.

When it came to the Saturday show, it was like, "Who's coming up? This is who we're going to be writing for." We go and see who's in those shows, and Kim was like, "This girl in the Sunday show is really funny. She's a really good writer, and I really want you to see her." I was like, "Cool," and it was Felicia, and I was instantly a fan. Now, it's like what? About a year after that or half a year after that.

Day: Yes. That was a mere year after we were doing season three of 'The Guild.' I hadn't even started writing yet, but having met Will, I was like, "I want to work with that guy!" I wonder if he'd do my movie, and I had this idea for a rival guild, and I took him to this bougie coffee shop in Silver Lake…

Wheaton: It was so fun.

Day: LAMILL [Coffee]. It's still open and still bougie.

Wheaton: It said there's a sign inside that said, "They were very proud of how this is a place you came to experience the purest essence of the being."

Day: That was in 2009?

Wheaton: We've been talking about this since that day, because it was such a pretentious thing, and it's such an LA thing to do. It was so stupid in Hollywood.

Day: It was also 2008 or 2009, and it was an $8 cup of coffee. That's probably like a $25 cup of coffee right now.

Wheaton: They run a credit report on you now if you're going to try to buy coffee there, and the thing is, I remember we sat down with Felicia and it went something like this. She was like, "I want you to be a douchebag in a kilt," and I was like, "Great! When do we start?!" I didn't even have to think about it, because Felicia came so vetted from Kim, and I had already seen 'The Guild' and became a fan. I thought the show was amazing.

Day: I didn't know that, but then you basically said, "Yeah, I'll do it," and then I was like, "Oh, I don't know what to talk about." We had just gotten our coffee. I was like, "Oh, my work here is done."

Wheaton: We talked about how great, if I recall correctly, we had a very special moment as we experienced the "pure essence of our beings."

Day: Your essence of being so stupid.

Wheaton: I was already a fan of 'The Guild,' not just because it was very funny, and it was wonderfully DIY, but because Felicia was doing that thing that I have wanted to do since I was a teenager, which is to say, "Hey, Hollywood! Go fuck yourself!" This is what I want to make." This is what I want to do. This is what my friends want to see. I know that this is something that's going to be awesome for us to do, and y'all don't get it. So, the problem with that was, "How do you distribute? How do you fund it, unless you're an eccentric millionaire or whatever? Felicia just showed how it could happen, how it could all be done, and I was so inspired by it. I just wanted to be part of it, because I knew all the way back then that this is the beginning of something.

Day: It was way back then

Wheaton: This is the beginning of indie creators bringing their specific narrowcast vision out into the world, knowing that there are so many people split up in so many different places that there is absolutely an audience for this. Felicia got that before the studios did.

Day: Mhmm.

Wheaton: I got that before the studios did, and I was just like, "Yeah, let's do this. I love this. I want to be part of this more than anything else

When you're developing Wil's character of Fawkes, how much of it was you, Felicia? How much of it was you, Wil? Was it something you bounced off each other's ideas?

Day: I wrote the script, and then season 3 was pretty close to the script. I love creating parts for actors. I don't know why. I just love seeing an actor and being like, "Oh my God! I want to feature them in the way that in my imagination I would love to see them as." Fawkes was just perfect. After talking to Will, I was like, "Oh, this guy's awesome!" In later seasons, like season four was really hard for me to write. A couple of the scenes with Fawkes and Codex were not where I wanted them to be, and it was fun to sit down with him and, as actors and writers, restructure scenes and, on the job, literally redo them right there, right before we were shooting. We were able to make the scenes better.

You can't do that on TV. You can't have that flexibility. You can't have that freedom as a creator. That's why my experiences in Hollywood were developing, pitching, and never getting anything made. Not, in my opinion, because of the ideas; people would like them, because there is a sensibility that probably just isn't a fit. So, coming back, seeing this Kickstarter embraced, the movie getting made, this becoming something that you know is on a budget that ideally will become long-term. It's just going to be really wonderful to go back to my roots, and you're right. Screw it! Fuck it all!

Wheaton: I remember when we were filming in the restaurant that we went to. We rehearsed a big scene, four pages, and we were like, "It doesn't work."

Day: It was a really long video.

Wheaton: It's just like, something's falling short, and we're not quite sure what it is.

Day: Yeah, a structure problem…

Wheaton: And it was like, "Okay, the scene is blocked." It's four of us in a chair in chairs. Nobody's moving anywhere. Put stand-ins there. Felicia and I went off and rewrote the scene, and we just worked through it and found those beats. We know these characters, right? Felicia had created a foundation for Fawkes that was so solid. I knew exactly who he was. So, when you work with your friends, like when I work with my friends, I feel like it's okay to ask, "Would it be all right if I tried this?" Or "I think this is wrong, but there might be some there might be a little bit of truth in it somewhere that I might see somewhere else. Can we do that?" If we had been on a network show and it wasn't working in rehearsal, "Well, too bad!" Tough shit!

Day: People get fired.

Wheaton: That's just how it's going to go, and now, we got to be on the phone, and we got to go through like 12 layers of approvals and stuff, and deal with it. My God! I loved how we were able to look at this as creative people, as artists, and put our marks on it for the ultimate goal of making the very best show we could make.

For more on The Guild: Ren Faire'd Kickstarter and Conludo, you can check out the page.

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