Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: zodiac

Could Zodiac Bring Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Into The MCU?

Here's why Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans are cautiously excited about the series Zodiac - and is it giving off "Secret Warriors" vibes?

Article Summary Zodiac begins filming in London this spring for a 2028 Disney+ debut, with Marvel revealing the live-action spy thriller at NYCC.

Zodiac’s logo has Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans buzzing, with design clues that evoke Marvel Comics’ Secret Warriors era.

Secret Warriors centered on Nick Fury battling a HYDRA infiltration of S.H.I.E.L.D., with Quake playing a key role in the team.

Zodiac could be the MCU bridge for Coulson and Quake, using a HYDRA conspiracy plot to reconnect Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

During the Marvel Television and Animation presentation at New York Comic Con (NYCC) on Thursday, Brad Winderbaum announced that production on Zodiac, a live-action spy thriller series set to hit Disney+ in 2028, will get underway this spring in London (with casting expected to begin soon). Though light on details, key art with the official logo was released – and that's got fans of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. feeling cautiously optimistic. Here's a look:

It's the "O" and the "A" that have fueled the speculation. The "O" is reminding a lot of folks of the 2009 ongoing Marvel Comics series Secret Warriors, written by Brian Michael Bendis and Jonathan Hickman, with art by Stefano Caselli. The title focused on Nick Fury and his secret teams as they take the fight to HYDRA. The catch? The fascist terrorist organization has infiltrated the ranks of S.H.I.E.L.D. (thus, the reason why Fury would need secret teams of folks who could be trusted). What's interesting is that one of the team members was Quake – a character that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans know all too well as being brought to live-action life by Chloe Bennet. See where this is going? We know the fans have been fighting for years for Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to be brought in line with the current MCU, as have Bennet and her co-star, Clark Gregg, aka Phil Coulson. Could this be the way to do it? Hear me out…

If we take what's been rumbled about for the past few weeks and combine it with what we know about Zodiac so far, we could see a scenario where Coulson and Quake discover a deep HYDRA infiltration within S.H.I.E.L.D. – and possibly other corners of the MCU. We could be looking at a weekly procedural with an overarching storyline: each week, they shut down the bad guys as they gather more clues to who's behind the HYDRA infiltration. Not only could it be a way to bring Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. into the fold, but it would be a great way to spotlight other players in the MCU – and do it on the cheap, since we know that Disney-owned Marvel Studios is no longer looking to spend big on its shows.

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